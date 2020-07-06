St. Armands Key Lutheran Church holds outdoor concert

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church held its first event since before the pandemic on July 5, a patriotic concert by the Jazz Daddy-os with a few precautions.

Those attending were required to wear masks and set up their chairs on the church's lawn at least six feet from others, a task that was helped along by director of music Michael Bodnyk's spray-painted dots on the grass denoting safe spaces. Masks were worn while entering the grassy space, but slipped down at times for a drink or otherwise. The event, though free, had an attendance cap to help with social distancing, and while it's nice to see the musicians while at a concert, there were attendees in spread-out corners just there to hear the smooth tunes of the Jazz Daddy-os.

"We're so happy to be out here and celebrate the birth of our nation and the freedoms we all share," vocalist Mary Miller said.