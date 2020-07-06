 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Marjorie Klotz and Marjorie Sonstroem

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church holds outdoor concert

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Marjorie Klotz and Marjorie Sonstroem

Buy this Photo
Attendees spread out to allow for social distancing.

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Attendees spread out to allow for social distancing.

Buy this Photo
Doris Bushman and Ron and Sue Dunlap

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Doris Bushman and Ron and Sue Dunlap

Buy this Photo
Louise and Nick Hauser

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Louise and Nick Hauser

Buy this Photo
Marie Watts and Bill Beckmeyer

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Marie Watts and Bill Beckmeyer

Buy this Photo
Chuck Armbracht and Marcia Eckardt

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Chuck Armbracht and Marcia Eckardt

Buy this Photo
Linda and Peter Cleves

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Linda and Peter Cleves

Buy this Photo
Couples sat together and far from their neighbors.

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Couples sat together and far from their neighbors.

Buy this Photo
Reed Pearson on the clarinet.

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Reed Pearson on the clarinet.

Buy this Photo
Eric Enfield signals to his bandmates

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Eric Enfield signals to his bandmates

Buy this Photo
Eric Enfield

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Eric Enfield

Buy this Photo
Eric Enfield

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Eric Enfield

Buy this Photo
Eric Enfield and Mary Miller

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Eric Enfield and Mary Miller

Buy this Photo
Pastor Ken Blyth and wife Amy

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Pastor Ken Blyth and wife Amy

Buy this Photo
Sandy and Michael Bodnyk

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Sandy and Michael Bodnyk

Buy this Photo
Mary Miller

Monday, Jul. 6, 2020 |

Mary Miller

Buy this Photo
Share
Social distancing and masks were a must for this rare event.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church held its first event since before the pandemic on July 5, a patriotic concert by the Jazz Daddy-os with a few precautions. 

Those attending were required to wear masks and set up their chairs on the church's lawn at least six feet from others, a task that was helped along by director of music Michael Bodnyk's spray-painted dots on the grass denoting safe spaces. Masks were worn while entering the grassy space, but slipped down at times for a drink or otherwise. The event, though free, had an attendance cap to help with social distancing, and while it's nice to see the musicians while at a concert, there were attendees in spread-out corners just there to hear the smooth tunes of the Jazz Daddy-os. 

"We're so happy to be out here and celebrate the birth of our nation and the freedoms we all share," vocalist Mary Miller said. 

Related Stories

Advertisement