Kids flocked to candy bins wherever they could be found, like at Ben and Jerry's.

St. Armands Fright Night was creepy good fun on Halloween

Above Settimi's Gelato, folks in costumes waved to trick-or-treaters below.

Bill Schroll, Michael Kozisek, Ronald Mueller, Trudi Barta, Kathy Kozisek, Max Schroll and Caroline Schroll

Three skeletons made their way through the Circle with a saxophone.

Crab and Fin had uniquely carved pumpkins out front.

Diners at Crab and Fin dressed up, but stayed in one place to get their treats.

Xena's costume was part of her stroller.

Ashley, Nick, Elli, Riley and Carter Burns

Diners shoot silly string into the path of trick-or-treaters.

Joey Daskalides added some spooky sounds to the music he played.

Ron, Jackson and Emory Hans

Jeff, Luda and Finley Kelley

Casey, Ayla and Moose Mahoney

Brianne Wilson doles out candy at Apricot Lane Boutique.

Emily Valdes and Brianne Wilson at Apricot Lane Boutique

Vivian, Vince and Vanessa Setiono

Some stores got ahead of inquiring trick-or-treaters and posted signs.

Statues were dressed in their spooky best.

John McGee hands out candy.

Sue Pilotti, Sharon Eckhart and John McGee gave out candy while eating at Cha Cha Coconuts.

Rodney Bird and Todd Callahan

Caitlyn Brown and Richard DeVita gave out candy at Shore.

Tiffany, Tamryn and Terrance Judge

A demonic Dionysus greeted visitors to St. Armands Circle.

The Circle put on a spook-tacular event for hundreds of trick-or-treaters.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

St. Armands Circle got extra spooky on the 13th anniversary of its annual Fright Night on Halloween. Trick-or-treaters of every stripe, every age, several species and even other galaxies descended upon the Circle, but luckily participating stops had plenty of candy to dole out. 

Although the event officially started at 6 p.m., the Circle was already filling up with characters by 5:45 p.m. Candy bowls full of treats appeared at the entries of shops where the employees dressed up too. Families took selfies with the statues around the Circle that had been magically spook-ified during the day to look like a skeleton surfer, a pumpkin head, a demon and more. Even many outdoor diners at restaurants around the Circle, including Crab and Fin and Cha Cha Coconuts, dressed up and had bowls of candy to contribute to the cause. 

Costumed traffic slowed at times as bottlenecks formed around candy bowls, but die-hard kids in search of a sugar fix pressed on. 

