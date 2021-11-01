St. Armands Fright Night was creepy good fun on Halloween

St. Armands Circle got extra spooky on the 13th anniversary of its annual Fright Night on Halloween. Trick-or-treaters of every stripe, every age, several species and even other galaxies descended upon the Circle, but luckily participating stops had plenty of candy to dole out.

Although the event officially started at 6 p.m., the Circle was already filling up with characters by 5:45 p.m. Candy bowls full of treats appeared at the entries of shops where the employees dressed up too. Families took selfies with the statues around the Circle that had been magically spook-ified during the day to look like a skeleton surfer, a pumpkin head, a demon and more. Even many outdoor diners at restaurants around the Circle, including Crab and Fin and Cha Cha Coconuts, dressed up and had bowls of candy to contribute to the cause.

Costumed traffic slowed at times as bottlenecks formed around candy bowls, but die-hard kids in search of a sugar fix pressed on.