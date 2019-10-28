 Skip to main content
Scott and Amy Franklin aboard onshore.

St. Armands Boat Show drops anchor on land

Don Nardone checks out a propeller.

Don Nardone stands with a boat.

John Frazier stands in front of a boat.

Ileana Bermudez and Azael Abrego in front of the line of boats.

A group gathers to take in the landbound vessels.

Boats through the trees.

The Cannons Marina flag flaps in the wind.

Drew White and Lawrence Bond discuss a boat.

Lawrence Bond takes a closer look.

Cannons Marina hosted the event
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Boats don't belong on land, but they still look pretty good there. 

Cannons Marina on Longboat Key hosted a boat show on St. Armands Circle on Oct. 26 and 27, the rescheduling of the rained-out event from the previous weekend. About half a dozen boats dropped anchor in the circle's center park for folks to wander up, climb aboard and take a look at. The white hulls gleamed in the sun, proving to be a beacon to bring visitors onto the grass. Interested people came in waves, a few lured over by seeing a few more. Families and couples snapped photos in front of the vessels. 

The boats were available to be discussed for purchase, but the event was also to get the Cannons Marina name out there. 

