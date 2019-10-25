Lakewood Ranch residents Vaughna Wells and her husband, Sam Thoyre, sing "Baby Shark" to their 16-month-old daughter, Kaija Thoyre, twice every day.

So, of course, when Kaija Thoyre was looking at costumes for Lakewood Ranch's annual BooFest Oct. 25, she had to pick a shark.

"It's her favorite song," Wells said. "It has been since she was 4 months old. ... When she picked out the costume, we had to get matching costumes."

Thousands came out for BooFest at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch dressed as princesses, superheroes, Mario Brothers characters, "Toy Story" characters and more for a night of fun, candy and live performances.

Lakewood Ranch resident Carrie McQueen dressed as Cruella de Vil from "101 Dalmations" to complete her years of being Disney evil queens for Halloween. Last year she was Ursula from "The Little Mermaid," and the year before she was the Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland."

"I love any good excuse to wear a costume," McQueen said.

McQueen's daughter, Jaden, 6, joined in the evil dressing as Celia Facilier from Disney's "Descendants 3."