Spirits rise at ODA

Hayne Falck, a sixth grader at The Out-of-Door Academy, pushed himself as fast as he could on a rolling chair as he made his way down the basketball court.

His team, which was made of students in his advisory class, cheered him on while wearing burger hats.

The burger hats are for the students’ teacher, Thayer Greenberg, who calls her students Greenbergers.

The Greenbergers competed against the other sixth grade advisory groups during the school Spirit Day on April 1.

“I like how it was getting loud and competitive,” Falck said.

Students in the middle and upper schools participated in obstacle courses that included jumping in sack races, running through tires and jumping over hurdles.