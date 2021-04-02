 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Seniors Arthur Wang and Grant Massey run through tires as part of an obstacle course for seniors. Courtesy photo.

Spirits rise at ODA

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Seniors Arthur Wang and Grant Massey run through tires as part of an obstacle course for seniors. Courtesy photo.

Buy this Photo
Celia Rayman, en eighth grader, jumps as fast as she can during a sack race. Courtesy photo.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Celia Rayman, en eighth grader, jumps as fast as she can during a sack race. Courtesy photo.

Buy this Photo
Frankie Clark Jr., an eighth grader, has no problem jumping over a hurdle. Courtesy photo.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Frankie Clark Jr., an eighth grader, has no problem jumping over a hurdle. Courtesy photo.

Buy this Photo
Senior Hailee Toepel goes over hurdles. Courtesy photo.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Senior Hailee Toepel goes over hurdles. Courtesy photo.

Buy this Photo
Seventh graders Hayden Hornback, Avery Fulk, Ryan Beck, and Javier Rodriguez play a fierce game of 4-square. Courtesy photo.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Seventh graders Hayden Hornback, Avery Fulk, Ryan Beck, and Javier Rodriguez play a fierce game of 4-square. Courtesy photo.

Buy this Photo
Senior Katrina Crosley runs the obstacle course. Courtesy photo.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Senior Katrina Crosley runs the obstacle course. Courtesy photo.

Buy this Photo
Josey Rubinstein, an eighth grader, decides who his target will be in a game of dodgeball. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Josey Rubinstein, an eighth grader, decides who his target will be in a game of dodgeball. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Buy this Photo
Katherine Triola, an eighth grader, is strategic during a game of dodgeball. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Katherine Triola, an eighth grader, is strategic during a game of dodgeball. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Buy this Photo
Kristina Spilka, an eighth grader, throws a dodgeball at other eighth graders. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Kristina Spilka, an eighth grader, throws a dodgeball at other eighth graders. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Buy this Photo
Eighth graders Ava Vatter, Ailese Bermudez, Charley Hunn and Alexa Gettel dance to the music while cheering for their classmates. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Eighth graders Ava Vatter, Ailese Bermudez, Charley Hunn and Alexa Gettel dance to the music while cheering for their classmates. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Buy this Photo
Jeffrey Horr, a sixth grader, goes as fast as he can in a chair relay race. "It was fun," Horr says. "I didn't expect it to go that fast." Photo by Liz Ramos.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Jeffrey Horr, a sixth grader, goes as fast as he can in a chair relay race. "It was fun," Horr says. "I didn't expect it to go that fast." Photo by Liz Ramos.

Buy this Photo
Hayne Falck, a sixth grader, looks to see if he's passing his competitors in a chair relay race. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 |

Hayne Falck, a sixth grader, looks to see if he's passing his competitors in a chair relay race. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Out-of-Door Academy celebrates school spirit through a day of competitions.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Hayne Falck, a sixth grader at The Out-of-Door Academy, pushed himself as fast as he could on a rolling chair as he made his way down the basketball court.

His team, which was made of students in his advisory class, cheered him on while wearing burger hats.

The burger hats are for the students’ teacher, Thayer Greenberg, who calls her students Greenbergers.

The Greenbergers competed against the other sixth grade advisory groups during the school Spirit Day on April 1.

“I like how it was getting loud and competitive,” Falck said.

Students in the middle and upper schools participated in obstacle courses that included jumping in sack races, running through tires and jumping over hurdles.

Related Stories

Advertisement