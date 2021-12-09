 Skip to main content
CEO and president Jessica Hays with Mary Ellen Mancini

SPARCC rings in the holidays with annual luncheon

CEO and president Jessica Hays with Mary Ellen Mancini

Co-chairwomen Maggie Shaw and Andrea Andrus

Co-chairwomen Maggie Shaw and Andrea Andrus

Stephanie and Tiffany Toale

Stephanie and Tiffany Toale

Several guests donated gifts to the Holiday Toy Store.

Several guests donated gifts to the Holiday Toy Store.

Ning Tinsely

Ning Tinsely

Laura Robert and Leigh Steiner

Laura Robert and Leigh Steiner

Anne Murfin, Anna Rinaldi, Sheri Russell, Luisa Goldman, Debbie Grossman and Sandra Brookshire

Anne Murfin, Anna Rinaldi, Sheri Russell, Luisa Goldman, Debbie Grossman and Sandra Brookshire

Sandy Piccone and Mary Mandl

Sandy Piccone and Mary Mandl

Tina McGovern, Sandy Fulkerson and Bonnie Van Overbeke

Tina McGovern, Sandy Fulkerson and Bonnie Van Overbeke

Nancy Raymond, Joan Sheridan and Andee Luther

Nancy Raymond, Joan Sheridan and Andee Luther

Debbie Rose and Anne Amurdin

Debbie Rose and Anne Amurdin

Cyndie Havens-Marsala and Nancy Esser

Cyndie Havens-Marsala and Nancy Esser

Antonette Cunningham

Antonette Cunningham

Rush and Dawn Fitzgerald

Rush and Dawn Fitzgerald

Jeana Hilligoss, Nanci Korman and Deborah Bevis

Jeana Hilligoss, Nanci Korman and Deborah Bevis

Denise Montana and Julie Selberg

Denise Montana and Julie Selberg

Karin Murphy and Mimi

Karin Murphy and Mimi

Julie Pipes and Karin Leereveld

Julie Pipes and Karin Leereveld

The Holiday Luncheon was held Dec. 8.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

SPARCC CEO Jessica Hays was expecting a decent crowd for her group's annual Holiday Luncheon at Michael's On East — maybe around 200 people at it had been at its peak in the past. 

What she didn't expect was the final number. Around 240 supporters gathered at the luncheon each with presents to donate to the organization's Holiday Toy Store for people in need. The annual luncheon started with a social hour that went into lunch where Hays thanked the audience for attending. 

The audience enjoyed entertainment from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe during the afternoon.

