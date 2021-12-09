SPARCC rings in the holidays with annual luncheon

SPARCC CEO Jessica Hays was expecting a decent crowd for her group's annual Holiday Luncheon at Michael's On East — maybe around 200 people at it had been at its peak in the past.

What she didn't expect was the final number. Around 240 supporters gathered at the luncheon each with presents to donate to the organization's Holiday Toy Store for people in need. The annual luncheon started with a social hour that went into lunch where Hays thanked the audience for attending.

The audience enjoyed entertainment from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe during the afternoon.