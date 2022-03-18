 Skip to main content
President and CEO Jessica Hays and Mary Ellen Mancini

SPARCC fashion show returns to the runway

Beverley Tschuor, Maureen Richards and Sandra Brookshire

Co-chairwomen Darci Jacob and Diane Muldoon

Andee Luther and Nancy Briley

Roger Capote and Tony Pinho

Nancy Creighton and Kay Siebold

Linda Thull and Ning Qin

Chaykin Mills, Charlotte Trimarchi and Anna Cenicola

Beth Urbanski and Jennie Shumway

Julie McGue and Gosia Pilch

Pam Bandyk, Jan Haynes and Tamara Tazzia

Caedyn and Michelle Guthrie

Grayson Andrasi and Lauren Frisbie

Katherine McCullars

Megan Micale and Laura Leeming

Adine Jordan and Leslie Vestrich

Kelly and Robert Dean

Anson Nguyen and Sacha Lerch

Noelani Forsythe and Kylie Bates

SPARCC Auxiliary president Sandy Fulkerson

SPARCC president and CEO Jessica Hays made it to the event even with a cast.

Emcee Tessa Clark

Beverly Tschuor

Roger Capote

Lee Eure

Melba Ramirez-Jimenez

Natalia Piascik

Sandy Keir and Kelly Dean

Beth Jacobson

Courtney Shrem

Natalia Piascik

Petie Brown

Gay Zuercher

Rebecca Vargas

Krystel Beall

Wendy Rossiter

Katherine Pike

Shantel Norman

Courtney Shrem

Natalia Piascik

Lee Eure and Sandy Keir

Krystel Beall

Rebecca Vargas

Beth Jacobson

Rhonda Calahan

Katherine Pike

Natalia and Adam Piascik

Kelly Dean

The SPARCC Runway fashion show was held March 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center returned to the Ritz-Carlton ballroom after a year away for its annual fashion show on March. 18.

The SPARCC Runway fashion show started as it always does with a lengthy morning cocktail hour that had hundreds of guests shopping for clothes, shoes, accessories and other gifts at the SPARCC Treasure Chest boutique. 

Eventually the ballroom doors opened for the show and guest emcee Tessa Clark from "Project Runway" kicked off the fashion segment. 

Models walked up and down the runway wearing outfits designed around annual SPARCC events including golf tournaments, card and game parties, the nonprofit's annual gala and more.

The event benefited the nonprofit's programs helping victims of domestic and sexual violence.

