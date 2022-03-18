SPARCC fashion show returns to the runway

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center returned to the Ritz-Carlton ballroom after a year away for its annual fashion show on March. 18.

The SPARCC Runway fashion show started as it always does with a lengthy morning cocktail hour that had hundreds of guests shopping for clothes, shoes, accessories and other gifts at the SPARCC Treasure Chest boutique.

Eventually the ballroom doors opened for the show and guest emcee Tessa Clark from "Project Runway" kicked off the fashion segment.

Models walked up and down the runway wearing outfits designed around annual SPARCC events including golf tournaments, card and game parties, the nonprofit's annual gala and more.

The event benefited the nonprofit's programs helping victims of domestic and sexual violence.