SPARCC celebrates with sea-themed gala

SPARCCle By The Sea was held Nov. 18.
The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center hosted an elegant fundraiser for its closest supporters at The Westin Sarasota on Nov. 18.
The nonprofit's annual gala took on a "SPARCCle By The Sea" theme complete with aquatic colors and decor that guests matched with aquamarine-colored attire.
Guests mingled in the hotel before filling into the Westin's ballroom for the night's program. CEO Jessica Hays and other SPARCC figures spoke while dinner — which included beef tenderloin, grouper, potato souffle and more — was served.
The night ended with music and dancing provided by the Bay Kings band.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.