SPARCC celebrates with sea-themed gala

The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center hosted an elegant fundraiser for its closest supporters at The Westin Sarasota on Nov. 18.

The nonprofit's annual gala took on a "SPARCCle By The Sea" theme complete with aquatic colors and decor that guests matched with aquamarine-colored attire.

Guests mingled in the hotel before filling into the Westin's ballroom for the night's program. CEO Jessica Hays and other SPARCC figures spoke while dinner — which included beef tenderloin, grouper, potato souffle and more — was served.

The night ended with music and dancing provided by the Bay Kings band.