 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairwomen Cathy Bachand, Carla Malachowski, Barbara Gardner, Sue Wilson and JoAnn Heisen

SPARCC celebrates with sea-themed gala

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Co-chairwomen Cathy Bachand, Carla Malachowski, Barbara Gardner, Sue Wilson and JoAnn Heisen

Debbie and Jeff Bosse

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Debbie and Jeff Bosse

Lauren and Brian Hersh

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Lauren and Brian Hersh

David Rayner, Wendy O'Neill, SPARCC president and CEO Jessica Hays

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

David Rayner, Wendy O'Neill, SPARCC president and CEO Jessica Hays

Jennifer Reichart, Molly Bollore and Angie Vaughan

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Jennifer Reichart, Molly Bollore and Angie Vaughan

Knickole Barger and Scott Stone

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Knickole Barger and Scott Stone

Amy and Josh Richter with Chris and Danielle Lisinski

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Amy and Josh Richter with Chris and Danielle Lisinski

Kathy and Travis Brown

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Kathy and Travis Brown

Shelley and Hopeton Walker

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Shelley and Hopeton Walker

Cindy Thelen with Juli and Brad Camrud

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Cindy Thelen with Juli and Brad Camrud

Shirley Wulf, Edee Murphy and Ruth Novak

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Shirley Wulf, Edee Murphy and Ruth Novak

Nancy Creighton and Heidi Wells

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Nancy Creighton and Heidi Wells

Jo and John McKenzie with Gary and Linda Condon

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Jo and John McKenzie with Gary and Linda Condon

Edee Murphy with Pat and Shirley Wulf and Joan Castellani

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Edee Murphy with Pat and Shirley Wulf and Joan Castellani

Share
SPARCCle By The Sea was held Nov. 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center hosted an elegant fundraiser for its closest supporters at The Westin Sarasota on Nov. 18.

The nonprofit's annual gala took on a "SPARCCle By The Sea" theme complete with aquatic colors and decor that guests matched with aquamarine-colored attire. 

Guests mingled in the hotel before filling into the Westin's ballroom for the night's program. CEO Jessica Hays and other SPARCC figures spoke while dinner — which included beef tenderloin, grouper, potato souffle and more — was served. 

The night ended with music and dancing provided by the Bay Kings band. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement