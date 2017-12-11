 Skip to main content
Jayden Gomez waits her turn while her brother, Phoenix Gomez, tells Santa his holiday wishes.

Southside Village hosts annual Holiday Stroll

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Victoria, Nicholas and Olivia Roach pose with Santa.

Victoria, Nicholas and Olivia Roach pose with Santa.

Elia Cianfaglione tubes down the snow slide at the Southside Village Holiday Stroll.

Elia Cianfaglione tubes down the snow slide at the Southside Village Holiday Stroll.

Girls Inc. members sang Christmas carols for eventgoers.

Girls Inc. members sang Christmas carols for eventgoers.

Bennett Hilferty, Patrice Hilferty and Sally Bustillos

Bennett Hilferty, Patrice Hilferty and Sally Bustillos

Maxine Ramme and Ella Menke

Maxine Ramme and Ella Menke

Phoenix Gomez sits with his mother, Mabel Gomez, as he tells Santa his holiday wishes.

Phoenix Gomez sits with his mother, Mabel Gomez, as he tells Santa his holiday wishes.

Elle Miller, Kaia Yturraldi, Emerson Miller and Sophie Yturraldi

Elle Miller, Kaia Yturraldi, Emerson Miller and Sophie Yturraldi

Olivia Roach tells Santa her holiday wishes during the annual Southside Village Holiday Stroll.

Olivia Roach tells Santa her holiday wishes during the annual Southside Village Holiday Stroll.

Girls Inc. board members Dennis McLean, Jennifer Compton, Kelly Abercrombie, Executive Director Angie Stringer and Director of Advancement Morgan Gerhart

Girls Inc. board members Dennis McLean, Jennifer Compton, Kelly Abercrombie, Executive Director Angie Stringer and Director of Advancement Morgan Gerhart

Moraya Dear

Moraya Dear

The event benefits Girls Inc. of Sarasota County.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Sleigh bells may not have being ringing, but there was some snow glistening on Hillveiw Avenue on Dec. 8 during the Southside Holiday Stroll — sort of.

Southside Village merchants opened their doors to eventgoers as they wandered between activities. Santa sat at his post on the corner of Osprey and Hillview Avenue, patiently listening to each child as they recited their holiday wishes. 

After they were finished chatting with Santa, visitors took a walk down the street to slide down Southside's temporary snow slope. 

