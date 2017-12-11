Southside Village hosts annual Holiday Stroll

Sleigh bells may not have being ringing, but there was some snow glistening on Hillveiw Avenue on Dec. 8 during the Southside Holiday Stroll — sort of.

Southside Village merchants opened their doors to eventgoers as they wandered between activities. Santa sat at his post on the corner of Osprey and Hillview Avenue, patiently listening to each child as they recited their holiday wishes.

After they were finished chatting with Santa, visitors took a walk down the street to slide down Southside's temporary snow slope.