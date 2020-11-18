 Skip to main content
Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, says the nonprofit is always ready to pivot and alter plans to ensure Empty Bowls happens.

Soup-er fundraiser in Lakewood Ranch

Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, says the nonprofit is always ready to pivot and alter plans to ensure Empty Bowls happens.

Lakewood Ranch's Terry Gubbins takes a ceramic bowl from Cindy Sloan, the general manager of the Food Bank of Manatee.

Lakewood Ranch's Terry Gubbins takes a ceramic bowl from Cindy Sloan, the general manager of the Food Bank of Manatee.

Each person that goes through the Empty Bowls drive-thru is able to pick out a handmade ceramic bowl.

Each person that goes through the Empty Bowls drive-thru is able to pick out a handmade ceramic bowl.

This year's Empty Bowls is a drive-thru event as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Empty Bowls is a drive-thru event as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabal Harbour's Joe Angers waves to volunteers as he goes through the drive-thru. Angers usually volunteers for Empty Bowls but couldn't because of COVID-19.

Sabal Harbour's Joe Angers waves to volunteers as he goes through the drive-thru. Angers usually volunteers for Empty Bowls but couldn't because of COVID-19.

Caryn Hodge, the marketing director for Mattison's, pours some tomato gorgonzola bisque into a to-go cup.

Caryn Hodge, the marketing director for Mattison's, pours some tomato gorgonzola bisque into a to-go cup.

Evan Percoco and Chrystie Ramsey with Atypical Kitchen are excited to serve people during Empty Bowls.

Evan Percoco and Chrystie Ramsey with Atypical Kitchen are excited to serve people during Empty Bowls.

Evan Percoco with Atypical Kitchen makes a serving of soup that has smoke pork and green chili with kotija, sour cream and cilantro.

Evan Percoco with Atypical Kitchen makes a serving of soup that has smoke pork and green chili with kotija, sour cream and cilantro.

Justin Gorrell, a managing partner with Metro Diner, serves roasted corn and shrimp chowder.

Justin Gorrell, a managing partner with Metro Diner, serves roasted corn and shrimp chowder.

Ceramic bowls are a staple of Empty Bowls.

Ceramic bowls are a staple of Empty Bowls.

Christina Atkinson, an executive assistant at Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, puts a note on the windshield to show what type of soup people want.

Christina Atkinson, an executive assistant at Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, puts a note on the windshield to show what type of soup people want.

Bill Grenier, the chief financial officer of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manate, directs people to the next step in the drive-thru.

Bill Grenier, the chief financial officer of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manate, directs people to the next step in the drive-thru.

Lakewood Ranch's Nina Williams and Ruby Olegario and her dog, Dori, make a donation to Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee after seeing the line of cars for Empty Bowls while enjoying lunch on Main Street at Lakewood RAnch.

Lakewood Ranch's Nina Williams and Ruby Olegario and her dog, Dori, make a donation to Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee after seeing the line of cars for Empty Bowls while enjoying lunch on Main Street at Lakewood RAnch.

Amy Towery, the vice president of development for Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, showcases some of the bowls as people come through the drive-thru.

Amy Towery, the vice president of development for Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, showcases some of the bowls as people come through the drive-thru.

Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee's first drive-thru Empty Bowls a success.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Sabal Harbour’s Joe Angers is used to being the one pouring soup into the bowls at Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee’s annual Empty Bowls, but this year was different.

Rather than volunteering, Angers went through the drive-thru event as a patron Nov. 13 because of the changes Meals on Wheels Plus had to make as a result of the pandemic.

Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, was expecting a bigger turnout Nov. 13 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch because the nonprofit had to cancel its Empty Bowls on Nov. 12 at Manatee Performing Arts Center due to Tropical Storm Eta. Those who registered for the event at Manatee Performing Arts Center were invited to Empty Bowls in Lakewood Ranch.

