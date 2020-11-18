Soup-er fundraiser in Lakewood Ranch

Sabal Harbour’s Joe Angers is used to being the one pouring soup into the bowls at Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee’s annual Empty Bowls, but this year was different.

Rather than volunteering, Angers went through the drive-thru event as a patron Nov. 13 because of the changes Meals on Wheels Plus had to make as a result of the pandemic.

Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, was expecting a bigger turnout Nov. 13 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch because the nonprofit had to cancel its Empty Bowls on Nov. 12 at Manatee Performing Arts Center due to Tropical Storm Eta. Those who registered for the event at Manatee Performing Arts Center were invited to Empty Bowls in Lakewood Ranch.