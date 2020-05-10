Lakewood Ranch's Alison Coppola stood at the entrance of Oasis Church May 10 with her two sons, 7-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Nathan, waiting their turn to take a Mother's Day family portrait.

Alison Coppola stood next to Zachary, Nathan and her husband, Chris, smiling big as their photo was taken. Zachary Coppola then helped Alison Coppola pick a rose for her to take home.

"[Mother's Day] has been nice," Alison Coppola said. "Obviously with everything closed it's tough, but we're making it work."

Families came to the church for a drive-thru Mother's Day portrait and a chance to see some of the church staff May 10.

Sarasota's Miriam Ortiz said the event was a special moment for mothers and a wonderful opportunity to see fellow church members after being "at home with nothing to do."

"It was fun to get all dressed up," Ortiz said. "It's awesome they're doing this."