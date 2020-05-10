 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Parrish's Heather and Anthony Coy take a Mother's Day portrait with their 3-year-old son Lincoln. Heather Coy says they came to the church to see some of their church family and support the church.

Smiles all around East County church on Mother's Day

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

Parrish's Heather and Anthony Coy take a Mother's Day portrait with their 3-year-old son Lincoln. Heather Coy says they came to the church to see some of their church family and support the church.

Buy this Photo
Oasis Church hands out roses to each mother during its drive-thru Mother's Day portrait event.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

Oasis Church hands out roses to each mother during its drive-thru Mother's Day portrait event.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Miriam and Jessica Ortiz love getting dressed up for their Mother's Day portrait.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

Sarasota's Miriam and Jessica Ortiz love getting dressed up for their Mother's Day portrait.

Buy this Photo
West Bradenton's Vhal Miller enjoys her first Mother's Day with her 10-month-old daughter Sarai and her husband, Andre.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

West Bradenton's Vhal Miller enjoys her first Mother's Day with her 10-month-old daughter Sarai and her husband, Andre.

Buy this Photo
East County's Noah Laney, 12, smiles for a photo with his 6-year-old brother Asher, mother Bethany and 3-year-old sister Aribella.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

East County's Noah Laney, 12, smiles for a photo with his 6-year-old brother Asher, mother Bethany and 3-year-old sister Aribella.

Buy this Photo
Lou Burns drives from northwest Bradenton to take a photo with her mother Sue Swartz at Oasis Church.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

Lou Burns drives from northwest Bradenton to take a photo with her mother Sue Swartz at Oasis Church.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Alison Coppola watches her 7-year-old son, Zachary, pick out a rose for her after taking a photo with him and her 10-year-old son Nathan and husband Chris.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Alison Coppola watches her 7-year-old son, Zachary, pick out a rose for her after taking a photo with him and her 10-year-old son Nathan and husband Chris.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Alyson Moyers gets a photo with her dogs Gracy and Lilly. Moyers came by the church to get prayers before her breast cancer surgery May 12.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

Parrish's Alyson Moyers gets a photo with her dogs Gracy and Lilly. Moyers came by the church to get prayers before her breast cancer surgery May 12.

Buy this Photo
Hannah Kessie, a kids pastor for Oasis Church, pets Alyson Moyers' dog Gracy.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

Hannah Kessie, a kids pastor for Oasis Church, pets Alyson Moyers' dog Gracy.

Buy this Photo
Alex, Kristy and Ernest Figueroa celebrate Kristy Figueroa's birthday and Mother's Day. Kristy Figueroa can't wait until she can be back at church with everyone and be able to hug everyone.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 |

Alex, Kristy and Ernest Figueroa celebrate Kristy Figueroa's birthday and Mother's Day. Kristy Figueroa can't wait until she can be back at church with everyone and be able to hug everyone.

Buy this Photo
Share
Oasis Church brings families together for drive-thru Mother's Day photo.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Alison Coppola stood at the entrance of Oasis Church May 10 with her two sons, 7-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Nathan, waiting their turn to take a Mother's Day family portrait. 

Alison Coppola stood next to Zachary, Nathan and her husband, Chris, smiling big as their photo was taken. Zachary Coppola then helped Alison Coppola pick a rose for her to take home.

"[Mother's Day] has been nice," Alison Coppola said. "Obviously with everything closed it's tough, but we're making it work."

Families came to the church for a drive-thru Mother's Day portrait and a chance to see some of the church staff May 10. 

Sarasota's Miriam Ortiz said the event was a special moment for mothers and a wonderful opportunity to see fellow church members after being "at home with nothing to do."

"It was fun to get all dressed up," Ortiz said. "It's awesome they're doing this."

Related Stories

Advertisement