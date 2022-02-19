SMART hosts Stir-Up dinner

The Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy put on a different sort of event on Feb. 18 — an interactive dinner led by Michael's On East culinary professionals.

The debut Stir-Up dinner brought around 100 of the nonprofits supporters to Michael's On East for an evening of conversation and cooking.

Once the cocktail hour had finished and guests sat down at their tables, Executive Director Rebecca Blitz took the stage and thanked the audience for trying a different event with the nonprofit. It was then time for the program to start.

The dinner — which was originally scheduled for a month ago — featured Chef Jamil Pineda and Phil Mancini of Michael's on East walking the audience through a four course meal of shrimp provencal, rigatoni pasta ratatouille, steak diane and bannanas foster. Guests had cooking supplies at their tables and cooked up the dishes themselves throughout the night.

The night benefited the nonprofit's horse riding and therapy programs for children and adults with special needs in Sarasota and Manatee counties.