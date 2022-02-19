 Skip to main content
Mandy Franklin, Executive Director Rebecca Blitz and Mandi Kelley

SMART hosts Stir-Up dinner

Around 100 people attended the dinner.

Andy Heeren, Lori George and Tracy Johnson

Andy Heeren, Lori George and Tracy Johnson

Terri and Ron Greenbaum with Erica Wheatley

Jon Kleiber with Jaimee and Steve Gill

Ellie Blizt and Claire Van Norwich

Beth Graves and Kim Cartano

Tony and Linda Ciliberti

Susan Russell and board president Melissa Spillenkothen

Joe and Martha Murphy

Nancy and Jim Trivisonno with Amanda Lopez

Executive Director Rebecca Blitz welcomes the crowd.

Chef Jamil Pineda and Phil Mancini of Michael's on East

Mandy Franklin and Annie Klingel

Chef Jamil Pineda walks the audience through the recipe.

Aja Being and Ben Jones

Lynn Newman and Barbara Axline

The interactive dinner was held at Michael's On East on Feb. 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy put on a different sort of event on Feb. 18 — an interactive dinner led by Michael's On East culinary professionals. 

The debut Stir-Up dinner brought around 100 of the nonprofits supporters to Michael's On East for an evening of conversation and cooking.

Once the cocktail hour had finished and guests sat down at their tables, Executive Director Rebecca Blitz took the stage and thanked the audience for trying a different event with the nonprofit. It was then time for the program to start.

The dinner — which was originally scheduled for a month ago — featured Chef Jamil Pineda and Phil Mancini of Michael's on East walking the audience through a four course meal of shrimp provencal, rigatoni pasta ratatouille, steak diane and bannanas foster. Guests had cooking supplies at their tables and cooked up the dishes themselves throughout the night. 

The night benefited the nonprofit's horse riding and therapy programs for children and adults with special needs in Sarasota and Manatee counties. 

