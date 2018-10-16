 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sara Sinaiko and Michael Veijins

Small Business Week kicks off with Business After Hours

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Sara Sinaiko and Michael Veijins

Buy this Photo
Richard Perlman and Tina Rudek-Stark

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Richard Perlman and Tina Rudek-Stark

Buy this Photo
Debbie Shaffer and Ramin Mesghali

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Debbie Shaffer and Ramin Mesghali

Buy this Photo
Scott Kuykendall, Katie Weiler, Tonya Atchison and Dennis Hassell

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Scott Kuykendall, Katie Weiler, Tonya Atchison and Dennis Hassell

Buy this Photo
Margo McQueen and Clarence Love

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Margo McQueen and Clarence Love

Buy this Photo
Live music was played throughout the event.

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Live music was played throughout the event.

Buy this Photo
Julia Clark, Ray Shope and Tina Rudek-Stark

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Julia Clark, Ray Shope and Tina Rudek-Stark

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren, Irina LaRose, Penelope Mabrey and Ramona Glanz

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren, Irina LaRose, Penelope Mabrey and Ramona Glanz

Buy this Photo
Jon Folden and Audra Snyder

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Jon Folden and Audra Snyder

Buy this Photo
Jack Dean and Kristin Fourie

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Jack Dean and Kristin Fourie

Buy this Photo
Shawn Shields, Chris Kyttle, Karen LaPensee and Lisa Loque

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Shawn Shields, Chris Kyttle, Karen LaPensee and Lisa Loque

Buy this Photo
Mike Solmonson and Jacci Shovlin

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 |

Mike Solmonson and Jacci Shovlin

Buy this Photo
Share
Following the first day of seminars, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members networked Oct. 16 at Zota Beach Resort.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Small businesses are in the spotlight this week.

The Longboat Key Chamber of  Commerce’s Small Business Week began Oct. 16 with two seminars during the day and a Business After Hours networking event later that evening.

On the second floor of Zota Beach Resort, chamber members mingled while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. Live music wafted throughout the room as members visited vendor booths and shared their business’ mission.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement