Small Business Week kicks off with Business After Hours

Following the first day of seminars, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members networked Oct. 16 at Zota Beach Resort.
Small businesses are in the spotlight this week.
The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Week began Oct. 16 with two seminars during the day and a Business After Hours networking event later that evening.
On the second floor of Zota Beach Resort, chamber members mingled while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. Live music wafted throughout the room as members visited vendor booths and shared their business’ mission.