 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sleepy Lagoon Homeowner Association President Judy McGroary, Secretary Helen Owen, Vice President Jim Whitman and event hosts Jeanna McFarland and Niki Muller

Sleepy Lagoon neighbors mix and mingle

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Sleepy Lagoon Homeowner Association President Judy McGroary, Secretary Helen Owen, Vice President Jim Whitman and event hosts Jeanna McFarland and Niki Muller

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon and Jules and Bev Rauch

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Cyndi Seamon and Jules and Bev Rauch

Buy this Photo
Olive MacLeod and Glen Moon

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Olive MacLeod and Glen Moon

Buy this Photo
Candace Allender and Charlie Jackman

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Candace Allender and Charlie Jackman

Buy this Photo
Laurel Vaughn and Jackie Whalen

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Laurel Vaughn and Jackie Whalen

Buy this Photo
Dianne Kadish and Janet Walter

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Dianne Kadish and Janet Walter

Buy this Photo
Larry and Sue Harry, Bobbie Banan and Deborah DiCarlo

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Larry and Sue Harry, Bobbie Banan and Deborah DiCarlo

Buy this Photo
Pink flowers decorated each table.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Pink flowers decorated each table.

Buy this Photo
Artie McGroary, Marie McGregor and Gary Wolf

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Artie McGroary, Marie McGregor and Gary Wolf

Buy this Photo
Joyce Swanson, Gail Beitelman and Mary East

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Joyce Swanson, Gail Beitelman and Mary East

Buy this Photo
The home of Jeanne McFarland and Niki Muller overlooks the Sister Keys.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

The home of Jeanne McFarland and Niki Muller overlooks the Sister Keys.

Buy this Photo
Share
About 80 residents gathered for an annual neighborhood party March 18.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

With a view overlooking the Sister Keys and the sun about to set, Sleepy Lagoon residents had everything they needed for a perfect party.

On March 18, about 80 residents gathered for the annual neighborhood party organized by the homeowners association. Association President June McGroary said the group bought the hot entrees for the buffet dinner, including eggplant parmesan and shrimp picatta, and residents provided appetizers and dessert.

“The homeowners association is a voice for the neighborhood and is a social organization,” McGroary said.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement