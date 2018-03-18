Sleepy Lagoon neighbors mix and mingle

With a view overlooking the Sister Keys and the sun about to set, Sleepy Lagoon residents had everything they needed for a perfect party.

On March 18, about 80 residents gathered for the annual neighborhood party organized by the homeowners association. Association President June McGroary said the group bought the hot entrees for the buffet dinner, including eggplant parmesan and shrimp picatta, and residents provided appetizers and dessert.

“The homeowners association is a voice for the neighborhood and is a social organization,” McGroary said.