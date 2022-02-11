 Skip to main content
Sharon Litchfield, Elvis and Camille Terry

Sisterhood For Good brings Vegas to Meadows Country Club

Sharon Litchfield, Elvis and Camille Terry

Stephanie Lori, Brittany Greene, Angelina Fikes and Kristen Cannon

Stephanie Lori, Brittany Greene, Angelina Fikes and Kristen Cannon

Kris and Jim Kraft

Kris and Jim Kraft

Board Chair Amy Gorman and award winner Josie Parr

Board Chair Amy Gorman and award winner Josie Parr

Richard and Angela Carlson with Jill Maciag and Laurel Corriveau

Richard and Angela Carlson with Jill Maciag and Laurel Corriveau

Ray Collins and Erin Hurter

Ray Collins and Erin Hurter

Debin Alderman, Elvis and Regina McDermott

Debin Alderman, Elvis and Regina McDermott

Amanda and Mark Kowalski

Amanda and Mark Kowalski

Kathy Yu and Kathy Osterberg

Kathy Yu and Kathy Osterberg

Lisa and David Vogt

Lisa and David Vogt

The night had a Vegas theme.

The night had a Vegas theme.

Ryan and Melissa Rand throw some dice.

Ryan and Melissa Rand throw some dice.

Brandon Gundrum and Ciarra Layton play the cards.

Brandon Gundrum and Ciarra Layton play the cards.

President Angela Massaro-Fain welcomes the crowd.

President Angela Massaro-Fain welcomes the crowd.

Master of ceremonies Ray Collins speaks to the audience.

Master of ceremonies Ray Collins speaks to the audience.

Co-chairwoman Peggy Kronus speaks to the audience.

Co-chairwoman Peggy Kronus speaks to the audience.

Co-chairwoman Becca Towery speaks to the audience.

Co-chairwoman Becca Towery speaks to the audience.

Co-chairwoman Roxanne Sima speaks to the audience.

Co-chairwoman Roxanne Sima speaks to the audience.

Board Chair Amy Gorman announces a number of awards for members.

Board Chair Amy Gorman announces a number of awards for members.

Board Chair Amy Gorman and award winner Graceann Frederico

Board Chair Amy Gorman and award winner Graceann Frederico

The annual fundraiser was held Feb. 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Meadows was full of laughter, cheer and gambling for a good cause during the Sisterhood for Good's annual Vegas Comes To Town fundraiser on Feb. 11. 

The nonprofit hosts a casino-themed fundraiser that has guests gambling to raise funds for the organization's grant programs that benefit local nonprofits, and this year was no exception.

Before the fun and games were to begin in earnest, president Angela Massaro-Fain welcomed the audience and thanked them for their continuing support with Sisterhood for Good. Co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus, Roxanne Sima and Becca Towery spoke to the audience before passing off to board chair Amy Gorman, who had a surprise for the assembled crowd.

Gorman surprised Sisterhood For Good members Josie Parr, Graceann Frederico, Debbie Danheisser, Kathy Collums and Maureen Chesson for their example work with the nonprofit. 

The night continued with gambling and a live auction led by emcee Ray Collins. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

