Sisterhood For Good brings Vegas to Meadows Country Club

The Meadows was full of laughter, cheer and gambling for a good cause during the Sisterhood for Good's annual Vegas Comes To Town fundraiser on Feb. 11.

The nonprofit hosts a casino-themed fundraiser that has guests gambling to raise funds for the organization's grant programs that benefit local nonprofits, and this year was no exception.

Before the fun and games were to begin in earnest, president Angela Massaro-Fain welcomed the audience and thanked them for their continuing support with Sisterhood for Good. Co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus, Roxanne Sima and Becca Towery spoke to the audience before passing off to board chair Amy Gorman, who had a surprise for the assembled crowd.

Gorman surprised Sisterhood For Good members Josie Parr, Graceann Frederico, Debbie Danheisser, Kathy Collums and Maureen Chesson for their example work with the nonprofit.

The night continued with gambling and a live auction led by emcee Ray Collins.