Founder Angela Massaro-Fain with co-Chairwomen Penny Kronus and Lori Ruth

Sisterhood for Good brings spring fashions to Hyatt Regency

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Nancy Creighton, Kay Siebold and Karrie Waynick

Karissa Mayer, Marlo Turner and Morgan Gerhart

Angela Van Nortwick, Ellie Messina, Andrea Spellman and Stephanie Lore

Beth LaGasse and Susie Scarlett

Doris Berkey, Christa Sweeney and Kelly Mooney

Lisa Kirkland and Amanda Parrish

Olivia Malloy and Kayla Baker

Lori Moran and Heather Todd

Kasi Burdwood, Caitlyn Coyle and Amanda Fenton

Lisa Budslick, Jessica Papineau, Lisa Wells, Cindy Monchecourt and Ingrid Eichman

Tiffany Daly, Beth LaGasse and Julie Sparma

Jessica Kish and Renee Ryckman

Pop-up vendors had their wares on sale.

Maura Condon, Gretchen Bauer and Heather Kasten

Guests eventually filled the ballroom for lunch.

Debbie Breslof and Souad Dreyfus

Sarah Wertheimer and Pam Constantino

Laurel Corriveau and Kathy Yu

Celebrity emcee Meredith Michaels warmed up the crowd.

Darci Jacob started the fashion show.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The show's first half had models wearing clothing from Panache.

The second annual lunch and fashion show was held March 6 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Sisterhood for Good organization brought its second annual Spring Sensations fashion show to the Hyatt Regency on March 6. 

Hundreds of guests and more than 140 Sisterhood for Good members filled the Hyatt ballroom, which was chosen to allow for space for new members and the fashion show. Guests spent the cocktail hour checking out pop-up vendor items and mingling over drinks. 

Co-Chairwomen Peggy Kronus & Lori Ruth welcomed the audience before passing off to celebrity emcee Meredith Michaels to hype up the crowd. Darci Jacob oversaw the first act of the fashion show, which had models trying on Panache fashions and strutting down the runway. Founder Angela Massaro-Fain then presented chair's awards before the fashion show's second act with looks from THREADS Collection. The crowd then heard from guest speaker Morgan Gerhart, advancement director for the Players Centre for Performing Arts, and the luncheon ended with closing statements from Kronus and Ruth.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

