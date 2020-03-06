Sisterhood for Good brings spring fashions to Hyatt Regency

The second annual lunch and fashion show was held March 6 at Michael's On East.
The Sisterhood for Good organization brought its second annual Spring Sensations fashion show to the Hyatt Regency on March 6.
Hundreds of guests and more than 140 Sisterhood for Good members filled the Hyatt ballroom, which was chosen to allow for space for new members and the fashion show. Guests spent the cocktail hour checking out pop-up vendor items and mingling over drinks.
Co-Chairwomen Peggy Kronus & Lori Ruth welcomed the audience before passing off to celebrity emcee Meredith Michaels to hype up the crowd. Darci Jacob oversaw the first act of the fashion show, which had models trying on Panache fashions and strutting down the runway. Founder Angela Massaro-Fain then presented chair's awards before the fashion show's second act with looks from THREADS Collection. The crowd then heard from guest speaker Morgan Gerhart, advancement director for the Players Centre for Performing Arts, and the luncheon ended with closing statements from Kronus and Ruth.