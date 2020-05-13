 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Gilbert W. McNeal pre-kindergartner Catalina Bennett and her brother Thiago, a kindergartner, show off the signs they made for their teachers.

Sign of appreciation in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Gilbert W. McNeal pre-kindergartner Catalina Bennett and her brother Thiago, a kindergartner, show off the signs they made for their teachers.

Buy this Photo
Dozens of families made signs for teachers and staff at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Dozens of families made signs for teachers and staff at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School.

Buy this Photo
Tristen Gibson, a second grader at Tara Elementary School, smiles for a selfie with his teacher Teresa Betts.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Tristen Gibson, a second grader at Tara Elementary School, smiles for a selfie with his teacher Teresa Betts.

Buy this Photo
Tara Elementary School second grader Grayson Marinetti and his sister Quinn, who is in fourth grade, wave to teachers as they participate in the parade for first and second grade teachers.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Tara Elementary School second grader Grayson Marinetti and his sister Quinn, who is in fourth grade, wave to teachers as they participate in the parade for first and second grade teachers.

Buy this Photo
Tobias Guillermoni, a second grader at Tara Elementary School, has his photo taken with his teacher, Rachel Della-Donna.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Tobias Guillermoni, a second grader at Tara Elementary School, has his photo taken with his teacher, Rachel Della-Donna.

Buy this Photo
Luci McGee, a second grade teacher at Tara Elementary School, waves to students passing by in their cars.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Luci McGee, a second grade teacher at Tara Elementary School, waves to students passing by in their cars.

Buy this Photo
Mary Beth Van Zandt, an exceptional student education teacher at Tara Elementary School, holds a sign up with a message to students driving by during the parade.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Mary Beth Van Zandt, an exceptional student education teacher at Tara Elementary School, holds a sign up with a message to students driving by during the parade.

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Scheid, a fifth grade teacher at Tara Elementary School, collects books from Wesley Murrell.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Jennifer Scheid, a fifth grade teacher at Tara Elementary School, collects books from Wesley Murrell.

Buy this Photo
Anna Antony, a fifth grader at Tara Elementary School, holds signs she made to show appreciation for her teachers.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Anna Antony, a fifth grader at Tara Elementary School, holds signs she made to show appreciation for her teachers.

Buy this Photo
Amy Teta, a physical education teacher at Tara Elementary School, and Laura Campbell, principal of Tara, wave to students as they go by in their cars.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Amy Teta, a physical education teacher at Tara Elementary School, and Laura Campbell, principal of Tara, wave to students as they go by in their cars.

Buy this Photo
East Manatee Fire Rescue makes an appearance at the parade to show appreciation for teachers and staff at Tara Elementary School.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

East Manatee Fire Rescue makes an appearance at the parade to show appreciation for teachers and staff at Tara Elementary School.

Buy this Photo
Cooper Smith, a fifth grader at Tara Elementary School, stands out of his car's sun roof holding signs he made for his teachers during the parade.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Cooper Smith, a fifth grader at Tara Elementary School, stands out of his car's sun roof holding signs he made for his teachers during the parade.

Buy this Photo
Daniel Villareal, a fifth grader, smiles as he gets to see fifth grade and specials teachers at Tara Elementary School.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Daniel Villareal, a fifth grader, smiles as he gets to see fifth grade and specials teachers at Tara Elementary School.

Buy this Photo
Ella Dyer, a third grader at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, works on a sign for teachers and staff at the school. She later put the sign in the courtyard of the school so teachers can see it as they walk into the building.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Ella Dyer, a third grader at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, works on a sign for teachers and staff at the school. She later put the sign in the courtyard of the school so teachers can see it as they walk into the building.

Buy this Photo
Daphne Quintal, a first grader at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, makes a homemade sign for teachers and staff members at the school to show her appreciation for all they do.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Daphne Quintal, a first grader at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, makes a homemade sign for teachers and staff members at the school to show her appreciation for all they do.

Buy this Photo
Robert E. Willis Elementary School fifth grade teachers Jacquie McLaurin and Suzanne Tomlin take a flower arrangement class virtually as part of Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Robert E. Willis Elementary School fifth grade teachers Jacquie McLaurin and Suzanne Tomlin take a flower arrangement class virtually as part of Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week.

Buy this Photo
Flowers are delivered to 22 Robert E. Willis Elementary School teachers for a virtual flower arrangement class.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Flowers are delivered to 22 Robert E. Willis Elementary School teachers for a virtual flower arrangement class.

Buy this Photo
Suzanne Tomlin, a fifth grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, enjoys learning about caring for flowers and making arrangements.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Suzanne Tomlin, a fifth grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, enjoys learning about caring for flowers and making arrangements.

Buy this Photo
Suzanne Tomlin, a fifth grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, places different types of flowers in her arrangement.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Suzanne Tomlin, a fifth grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, places different types of flowers in her arrangement.

Buy this Photo
Jacquie McLaurin, a fifth grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary, puts a rose in her arrangement. McLaurin swapped two of her orange roses with fifth grade teacher Suzanne Tomlin's pink roses.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Jacquie McLaurin, a fifth grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary, puts a rose in her arrangement. McLaurin swapped two of her orange roses with fifth grade teacher Suzanne Tomlin's pink roses.

Buy this Photo
Jacquie McLaurin, a fifth grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary, rotates her arrangement to see if it's symmetrical.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Jacquie McLaurin, a fifth grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary, rotates her arrangement to see if it's symmetrical.

Buy this Photo
Robert E. Willis Elementary School fifth grade teachers say goodbye to other Willis teachers participating in a virtual flower arrangement class.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Robert E. Willis Elementary School fifth grade teachers say goodbye to other Willis teachers participating in a virtual flower arrangement class.

Buy this Photo
Brijet France, a fourth grade teacher at Braden River Elementary School, sits by the sign the school posted in her front yard for Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Brijet France, a fourth grade teacher at Braden River Elementary School, sits by the sign the school posted in her front yard for Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week.

Buy this Photo
Kylee and Rylynn Francies, students at Braden River Elementary School, put a sign in the yard of a Braden River Elementary teacher.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Kylee and Rylynn Francies, students at Braden River Elementary School, put a sign in the yard of a Braden River Elementary teacher.

Buy this Photo
Teri Tiegland, an exceptional student education paraprofessional at Braden River Elementary School, loves the sign the school posted in her yard. The signs were a part of Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Teri Tiegland, an exceptional student education paraprofessional at Braden River Elementary School, loves the sign the school posted in her yard. The signs were a part of Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week.

Buy this Photo
Robert E. Willis Elementary School fifth grade teachers Jacquie McLaurin and Suzanne Tomlin marvel over their finished arrangements.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 |

Robert E. Willis Elementary School fifth grade teachers Jacquie McLaurin and Suzanne Tomlin marvel over their finished arrangements.

Buy this Photo
Share
Parents, students find ways to show their thanks during Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The tables have turned for some Robert E. Willis Elementary School teachers.

The teachers became students during a flower arrangement class May 8 for Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, May 4-8.

Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week is more unique than ever as parent-teacher organizations and families have found ways to show teachers and school staff members appreciation while maintaining a safe distance.

Kelli Roveto, the mother of Willis Elementary third grader Jackson and fifth grader James, had taken a flower arrangement class with Alice’s Table by Two Blooms and found it to be relaxing along with giving her a chance to bond with friends.

Roveto thought the class would be perfect for teachers, who are working hard at ensuring e-learning goes smoothly for their students while missing their time in the classroom. She reached out to other room moms at the school and organized a surprise class for 22 teachers May 8.

In a time where parents have become the teachers, many have realized how much work goes into educating students.

“I have two kids at home, so how they manage 22 is amazing,” Roveto said.

Robin Kornett, an event executive with Alice’s Table by Two Blooms, was excited to teach the teacher of her fourth grader, Jace.

“It’s so weird being on this side of teaching,” Kornett said to the teachers during the class. “I feel like I’m supposed to be asking questions about what I should be doing to help [my children] Jace and Johnny.”

Other schools found different ways to show their appreciation for teachers.

Families at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School made signs for their teachers and staff members and posted them in the courtyard.

Michelle Bennett went to the school with her pre-K student, Catalina, and kindergartner, Thiago, to place their homemade signs in the courtyard May 4. The sign was among dozens of others.

“With e-learning, we want them to know we love them and appreciate everything they’re doing for [the students],” Michelle Bennett said. “We know they miss their kids, and we wanted to show appreciation for all they do.”

Tara Elementary School families had car parades at the main entrance of the school every day from May 4-7 with an appearance from the East Manatee Fire Rescue on May 7.

“We all need to connect in some way,” said Sarah Colbath, Parent-Teacher Organization president at Tara. “For a lot of teachers, for instance fifth grade, they’re not going to see their kids again because they’re moving on to a new school. It means a lot because they are kind of seeing them for the last time.”

Braden River Elementary School posted signs saying, “An outstanding Braden River Elementary staff member lives here! Thank you for being amazing!” in the yards of its teachers and staff.

Related Stories

Advertisement