Almost every room overlooks a water view.

Siesta Key home sells for $7.5 million

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

The property's guest house overlooks Herons Lagoon.

The home is located on Sanderling Road.

The guest house is about 2,000 square feet.

A private tennis court is on the property.

The property encompasses four acres.

8218 Sanderling Road.

The pool overlooks the Gulf of Mexico.

Sanderling Club property features waterfront views of the gulf and Herons Lagoon.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

The sale of a Siesta Key home with gulf and lagoon views is the island’s top residential real estate transaction since 2017 and the second-highest priced sale in the area this year.

Situated on four acres, the property at 8218 Sanderling Road sold this month for $7.5 million. Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office represented the buyer and seller, who also owns a home in Naples. The property was listed for four months.

Located between Stickney Point Road and Turtle Beach, the gulf-front property also offers a view of Siesta Key’s mid-island Heron Lagoon. The home in Sanderling Club offers a private stretch of gulf beach, a 1,986 square foot guest house and a tennis court. In addition, the private facilities of the Sanderling Club offer a beach club, cabanas, tennis courts and docks on Little Sarasota Bay.

“There are not many properties offering four acres on the Gulf of Mexico,’’ Schemmel said in a prepared statement. “We were confident we could unite our seller with a discerning buyer who appreciated the value of this rare offering, resulting in the highest-priced sale on Siesta Key in just four months.”

The 8,638 square-foot main home was built in 1986 and features five bedrooms and waterfront views from practically every room in the home.

The top price for a residential home sale in 2019 in the Sarasota area remains $9.85 million for a home on Hillview Drive in Harbor Acres.

Also in 2019, a unit in the Jewel condominium building on Main Street sold for $5.5 million; a $5.4 million condominium unit sold on Watergate Drive and a Casey Key Road home sold for $4.75 million.

