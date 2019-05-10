Siesta Key home sells for $7.5 million

The sale of a Siesta Key home with gulf and lagoon views is the island’s top residential real estate transaction since 2017 and the second-highest priced sale in the area this year.

Situated on four acres, the property at 8218 Sanderling Road sold this month for $7.5 million. Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office represented the buyer and seller, who also owns a home in Naples. The property was listed for four months.

Located between Stickney Point Road and Turtle Beach, the gulf-front property also offers a view of Siesta Key’s mid-island Heron Lagoon. The home in Sanderling Club offers a private stretch of gulf beach, a 1,986 square foot guest house and a tennis court. In addition, the private facilities of the Sanderling Club offer a beach club, cabanas, tennis courts and docks on Little Sarasota Bay.

“There are not many properties offering four acres on the Gulf of Mexico,’’ Schemmel said in a prepared statement. “We were confident we could unite our seller with a discerning buyer who appreciated the value of this rare offering, resulting in the highest-priced sale on Siesta Key in just four months.”

The 8,638 square-foot main home was built in 1986 and features five bedrooms and waterfront views from practically every room in the home.

The top price for a residential home sale in 2019 in the Sarasota area remains $9.85 million for a home on Hillview Drive in Harbor Acres.

Also in 2019, a unit in the Jewel condominium building on Main Street sold for $5.5 million; a $5.4 million condominium unit sold on Watergate Drive and a Casey Key Road home sold for $4.75 million.