Siesta Key estate lists for $5.8 million

It’s not every day you find a home on the market with an exotic name and a lap pool designed to resemble a Roman bath with columns and arches.

But, if that’s your idea of home, sweet, home, a $5.8 million property on the north end of Siesta Key might be right for you.

Listing agent Steve Abbe, of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Abbe Ross Team, recently brought to market Casa Flamingo, a custom-built residence on an acre at 3482 Flamingo Ave.

The focal point of the home is its open-air courtyard and 45-foot long lap pool flanked by columns, arches and a unique floor pattern. Alongside the pool are lounge areas, a bar and access to a tropically landscaped back yard overlooking a canal with access to Sarasota Bay.

“With deep water access, this one-of-a-kind, artistic masterpiece is a divine oasis,’’ Abbe said in a released statement. “Every detail of the home was meticulously planned and executed. Even the rooftop was designed to be enjoyed, with the possibility for a garden, a sun deck or a putting green to be incorporated.”

The main house features 10-foot tall double mahogany doors in an entrance framed by hand-carved stone.

Built in 2019, it offers four bedrooms, three and a half baths. The main house offers 3,562 square feet of living area, according to Sarasota County tax records. A one-bedroom guest house offers about 600 additional square feet of living space over an archway above the main driveway.

The estate also features 145 feet of water frontage with a private boat lift.

According to tax records, the property was purchased in 2013 for $900,000, after which a building was demolished. The new home was built in 2019.