Ava Cartwright shows her parents the egg she found.

Kids dash for eggs on Turtle Beach

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Charlotte Carro sits with her parents as they open the eggs.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Charlotte McPeak poses for a photo with the Easter bunny.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Arianna Scaturro gets her cheek painted by Esther Quiles.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Avery Guyton throws a bean bag into the cutout for a prize.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Kate and Wiley Coons play the drums with Positive RePercussions.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

David Weber swings on the playground.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Braelyn Lengacher smiles for the camera as she swings.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Anabella Bringas enjoys the Easter fun at the Siesta Key Egg Hunt.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Ashley and Juliet Booth sit on the Easter bunny's lap while their mom takes a photo.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Lyla Oschsendorf sits in a firetruck.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Francessa Disilvio dashes towards the eggs.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Maxwell Epperson puts his eggs in the basket.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Lorenzo Gonzalez pets the country sheriff horse, Valor.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

The Siesta Key Easter Egg Hunt was held March 31 at the Turtle Beach playground.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The annual Easter Egg hunt brought children and their parents to Turtle Beach on March 31. 

The egg hunts ran every half hour, separating kids into different age groups. When it was almost time to start, kids and their parents lined up in anticipation. When the horn sounded, they ran off, gathering as many eggs as they could. After the hunt, kids and their parents sat around the playground, opening the eggs to see what prizes they held inside.

In addition to the egg hunts, there were face painting, visits with the county sheriff's horses, photos with the Easter bunny and games to win prizes.

 

