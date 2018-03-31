Kids dash for eggs on Turtle Beach

The annual Easter Egg hunt brought children and their parents to Turtle Beach on March 31.

The egg hunts ran every half hour, separating kids into different age groups. When it was almost time to start, kids and their parents lined up in anticipation. When the horn sounded, they ran off, gathering as many eggs as they could. After the hunt, kids and their parents sat around the playground, opening the eggs to see what prizes they held inside.

In addition to the egg hunts, there were face painting, visits with the county sheriff's horses, photos with the Easter bunny and games to win prizes.