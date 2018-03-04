 Skip to main content
Cliff and Allison Menezes with Trish and Barry Boyer

Siesta Key Association members gather for annual breakfast

Geneva Iriarte, Bill Sogredo and Beatriz Botero

Mike Kirby, Ted Martinez and John Conway

SKA Director Joe Volpe mans the auction table.

Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, Catherine Luckner, Nancy Maio and Greg Kusekoski

Dennis and Wendy Madden

Alan Maio talks with SKA members Basil Dubrosky and Angelo Molinaro.

A large breakfast buffet awaits eager SKA members.

Esther and Mark Smith

Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio and Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis were the speakers of the annual meeting.

Big topics get discussed over a big breakfast at SKA’s annual meeting.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

More than a hundred members of the Siesta Key Association came together on Mar. 3 at St. Boniface Episcopal Church to review the past year and to discuss the projects they would like to focus on in the year ahead. According to SKA Director Joe Volpe, the two biggest issues the association plans to address is the Big Pass dredging dispute and building developments.

“We’re looking closely at density issues and just preserving the island in general,” Volpe said.

The speakers of this year’s event were Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio and Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis.

 

