Siesta Key Association members gather for annual breakfast

More than a hundred members of the Siesta Key Association came together on Mar. 3 at St. Boniface Episcopal Church to review the past year and to discuss the projects they would like to focus on in the year ahead. According to SKA Director Joe Volpe, the two biggest issues the association plans to address is the Big Pass dredging dispute and building developments.

“We’re looking closely at density issues and just preserving the island in general,” Volpe said.

The speakers of this year’s event were Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio and Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis.