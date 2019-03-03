Siesta Key Association meets for breakfast

A refresher for the brain and the stomach on what's happened in the past year on Siesta Key was much needed on March 2.

The Siesta Key Association hosted its annual members meeting at St. Boniface. Members arrived at the meeting early to meet and greet with fellow residents and grab some breakfast and coffee for the morning meeting.

Phillip Farrell, the author of "An Illustrated History of Siesta Key: The Story of America's Best Beach" was the special guest speaker. He gave the group insight into his book and the research he did.

Catherin Luckner took the reigns as president of SKA for 2019.