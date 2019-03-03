 Skip to main content
Carol and Steve Sidwell

Siesta Key Association meets for breakfast

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Bob Stein, Bob Parkinson and Eileen Parkinson

Gary Somma and Tom Surprise

Frank and Kris Nicholson

Bob Luckner and Erin Kreis

Emy Stein and Ester Smith

The Siesta Key Association hosted its annual breakfast meeting.

Barry and Trish Boyer

The breakfast was free for members of the SKA.

Pastries were served at the event.

The annual breakfast and member meeting recapped the past year.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

A refresher for the brain and the stomach on what's happened in the past year on Siesta Key was much needed on March 2.

The Siesta Key Association hosted its annual members meeting at St. Boniface. Members arrived at the meeting early to meet and greet with fellow residents and grab some breakfast and coffee for the morning meeting. 

Phillip Farrell, the author of "An Illustrated History of Siesta Key: The Story of America's Best Beach" was the special guest speaker. He gave the group insight into his book and the research he did. 

Catherin Luckner took the reigns as president of SKA for 2019.

