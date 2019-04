Friends and fans of The Sarasota Ballet spent their lunch April 15 at Michael's On East to hear from Assistant Director of The Sarasota Ballet, Margaret Barbieri.

IF YOU GO "Giselle" When: April 26 and 27 Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 North Pineapple Ave. Tickets: $35 Info: Call 359-0099 or click here.

Barbieri spoke on The Sarasota Ballet's closing performance, "Giselle," a full-length romantic classic produced by Sir Peter Wright. Wright was also in attendance at the luncheon.

"Giselle" will be performed April 26 and 27 at the Sarasota Opera House.