Dwight Icenhower rocks the house as Elvis Presley.

Shake, Rattle and Soul Fest pays tribute to the King

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 |

Jim and Bonnie Parr

Garry Moore as Little Richard with Leona Cohen

Ann and Scott Henning

Steve Bobbitt as Rod Stewart

Garry Moore as Little Richard kicked off the musical acts at the Elvis Birthday Bash Concert.

Tom Burton, Susan Richards and Barb Kraus

John Santonocito, Sue Feige, Sheila and Jerry Huffman

Vocals were backed up by the EAS band.

Dwight Icenhower rocks the house as Elvis Presley.

The night was emceed by Dan Barrella.

Dwight Icenhower rocks the house as Elvis Presley.

Dwight Icenhower rocks the house as Elvis Presley.

The two-day festival hosted an Elvis concert on his birthday Jan. 8.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Jan. 8 marked the 87th birthday of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, and both locals and visitors celebrated the King during the Shake Rattle and Soul Fest at Robarts Arena. 

The two-day event started Jan. 7 had Elvis fans of all shapes and stripes meeting in Sarasota to enjoy a festival full of tunes from Elvis tribute acts. The program also had some special tribute acts for Rod Stewart, James Brown, Little Richard and Roy Orbison. 

The weekend concluded with two big events Jan. 8. First, Dwight Icenhower got the crew whipped up into a frenzy as he danced and sang as multiple iterations of Elvis Presley at the Elvis Birthday Bash Concert. Then the night ended in celebration with an after-hours party paying tribute to Elvis. 

