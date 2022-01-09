Shake, Rattle and Soul Fest pays tribute to the King

Jan. 8 marked the 87th birthday of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, and both locals and visitors celebrated the King during the Shake Rattle and Soul Fest at Robarts Arena.

The two-day event started Jan. 7 had Elvis fans of all shapes and stripes meeting in Sarasota to enjoy a festival full of tunes from Elvis tribute acts. The program also had some special tribute acts for Rod Stewart, James Brown, Little Richard and Roy Orbison.

The weekend concluded with two big events Jan. 8. First, Dwight Icenhower got the crew whipped up into a frenzy as he danced and sang as multiple iterations of Elvis Presley at the Elvis Birthday Bash Concert. Then the night ended in celebration with an after-hours party paying tribute to Elvis.