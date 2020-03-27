At the beginning of the school year Pamela Smith, a second grade teacher at Braden River Elementary, asked her class to come up with a motto for their class.

They chose "We are resilient" and wrote the motto on a flag.

When Smith was preparing for the school's e-learning kickoff parade March 27, she went into her empty classroom and grabbed the flag.

She held the flag for students to see as their families drove through the school's pick-up loop to remind them that although the transition to online learning might be difficult, they are resilient and she was there for them.

"I'm super proud of them," she said. "How perfect is this for a class motto?"

At least 24 Braden River Elementary School teachers, staff members and administrators cheered on the students as they drove by holding signs saying they missed their students and loved them.

Braden River Middle School teachers, staff and administrators held signs saying "We believe, u achieve," "Power Up Panthers" and more the morning of March 27 as families picked up devices for online learning.

"I am overjoyed staff could come together just to make sure kids know we miss them and support them," said Kimberlain Zenon-Richardson, the principal at Braden River Middle. "We want to carry on the panther culture whether [at school] or at a distance."