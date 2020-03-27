 Skip to main content
Angela Gennocro, a sixth grade math teachers, shares a new motto for Braden River Middle School as students prepare to start online learning.

Sending positive messages to students in Lakewood Ranch

Friday, Mar. 27, 2020 |

Angela Gennocro, a sixth grade math teachers, shares a new motto for Braden River Middle School as students prepare to start online learning.

John Wolfe, a U.S. history teacher at Braden River Middle School, encourages students before they start online learning.

Braden River Middle School Principal Kimberlain Zenon-Richardson and U.S. history teacher John Wolfe greet families as they come to pick up devices for online learning or instruments.

Jill Bergeron, family and consumer science teacher at Braden River Middle School, holds up a hand-made sign as families pick up devices for online learning. "I really miss my students," Bergeron says.

Heidi Enneking, an art teacher at Braden River Middle School, says goodbye to families as they leave after picking up their devices for online learning.

Analia Mansi, a bookkeeper at Braden River Middle School, claps along as Assistant Principal Kristen Cunningham sings along to a song using a scanner as a microphone.

Families line up for curbside device pick-up at Braden River Middle School.

Lisa Dudas, a paraprofessional at Braden River Middle School, hands a family a device for students to use during online learning.

Jennifer Hall, a science teacher at Braden River Middle School, holds a sign up as families drive by.

When first grade teacher Tammy Peters' students came by in their cars, Peters' gave them toilet paper.

Cortney Preston and Angelica Muench, fifth grade teachers at Braden River Elementary School, show off their handmade signs.

Braden River Elementary School Principal Joshua Bennett and Assistant Principal Krista Francies post a banner for families to see as they're leaving the school after the e-learning kickoff parade.

Sue Curry, an engineering teacher at Braden River Elementary School, says 10 of her students have already finished assignments online even though online learning doesn't start until March 30.

Frances Vila, a kindergarten teacher, holds Marco the monkey and Mr. Bear up for her students to see. "My kids love Mr. Bear and Marco the monkey," Vila says.

Nancy King, a first grade teacher at Braden River Elementary School, says it's sad knowing she won't see her students in the classroom March 30.

Teri Adams and Kayla Schumaker, paraprofessionals at Braden River Elementary School, hold up a banner during an e-learning kickoff parade at the school.

Mya Tran waves to teachers during an e-learning kickoff parade.

Molly and Maggie Neary stand through the sun roof of their car to greet teachers at Braden River Elementary School.

Jodi McCoy, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Braden River Elementary School, and Claudia Greene, a teacher aid, wave to students as they come by in their cars.

Ava and Jack Phillips make and hold signs for their teachers as they drive by the student pick-up loop of the school.

While a family drives by with a student holding an "air hugs" sign, teachers hold their arms out for air hugs.

A sign is taped to a Braden River Elementary School family's car for teachers to see.

Joseph and Alice Barr cheer on teachers as they go by during an e-learning kickoff parade at Braden River Elementary School.

Pamela Smith, a second grade teacher, carries a flag with her class' motto, 'We are resilient,' on it as they drive by.

Teachers and staff at Braden River Middle and Braden River Elementary schools have parades to show students their support.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

At the beginning of the school year Pamela Smith, a second grade teacher at Braden River Elementary, asked her class to come up with a motto for their class.

They chose "We are resilient" and wrote the motto on a flag.

When Smith was preparing for the school's e-learning kickoff parade March 27, she went into her empty classroom and grabbed the flag. 

She held the flag for students to see as their families drove through the school's pick-up loop to remind them that although the transition to online learning might be difficult, they are resilient and she was there for them. 

"I'm super proud of them," she said. "How perfect is this for a class motto?"

At least 24 Braden River Elementary School teachers, staff members and administrators cheered on the students as they drove by holding signs saying they missed their students and loved them. 

Braden River Middle School teachers, staff and administrators held signs saying "We believe, u achieve," "Power Up Panthers" and more the morning of March 27 as families picked up devices for online learning. 

"I am overjoyed staff could come together just to make sure kids know we miss them and support them," said Kimberlain Zenon-Richardson, the principal at Braden River Middle. "We want to carry on the panther culture whether [at school] or at a distance."

 

Related Stories

