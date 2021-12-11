 Skip to main content
Linda Carson, Kirsten Russell and Jennifer Rominiecki flip the switch.

Selby Gardens kicks off 2021 Lights In Bloom

Linda Carson, Kirsten Russell and Jennifer Rominiecki flip the switch.

Ann and Norbert Donelly with Cornelia Matson

Ann and Norbert Donelly with Cornelia Matson

Jim Boyle and Marta Riordan

Jim Boyle and Marta Riordan

Jennifer Lyon and Jake Sorg

Jennifer Lyon and Jake Sorg

Sharon Saatsoglou and Donna Fisher

Sharon Saatsoglou and Donna Fisher

Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise

Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise

Nancy and Ray Swart

Nancy and Ray Swart

Linda Carson, Steve Sabato and Suzanne Atwell

Linda Carson, Steve Sabato and Suzanne Atwell

The switch-flipping ceremony has been a Selby staple for years.

The switch-flipping ceremony has been a Selby staple for years.

Coleen Schaefer, Michael S

Coleen Schaefer, Michael S

Rebecca Tompkins and Stacey Addamns

Rebecca Tompkins and Stacey Addamns

Jada Watson and Tiffany Butler

Jada Watson and Tiffany Butler

Victoria, Ava and Mayor Erik Arroyo

Victoria, Ava and Mayor Erik Arroyo

Hunter Carpenter, Stevie Freeman-Montes, Kirsten Russell and city manager Marlon Brown

Hunter Carpenter, Stevie Freeman-Montes, Kirsten Russell and city manager Marlon Brown

Nathan and Brenda Bailey

Nathan and Brenda Bailey

Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki leads off the program.

Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki leads off the program.

Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki leads off the program.

Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki leads off the program.

Kirsten Russell with the Community Foundation addresses the crowd.

Kirsten Russell with the Community Foundation addresses the crowd.

Lexie Kozel, Dylan Cher, Ashley Kozel and Gabrielle Kozel

Lexie Kozel, Dylan Cher, Ashley Kozel and Gabrielle Kozel

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The Lights in Bloom show transforms the gardens with designs made of millions of lights.

The preview event was held Dec. 9.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens marked another holiday season by turning on millions of vibrant and colorful lights during its Lights in Bloom preview on Dec. 9. 

Selby's top donors and supporters joined city officials and others for the annual showcase before the display's grand opening on Dec. 11.  Guests picked up drinks and food from Michael's On East before assembling around the event's ceremonial light switch to hear from Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki and Kirsten Russell, vice president of community impact with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. 

Rominiecki, Russell and ABC7's Linda Carson then flipped the switch together and brought the garden alive with millions of vibrant and blinking lights. 

The event ended with guests exploring the new exhibit. 

