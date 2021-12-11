Selby Gardens kicks off 2021 Lights In Bloom

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens marked another holiday season by turning on millions of vibrant and colorful lights during its Lights in Bloom preview on Dec. 9.

Selby's top donors and supporters joined city officials and others for the annual showcase before the display's grand opening on Dec. 11. Guests picked up drinks and food from Michael's On East before assembling around the event's ceremonial light switch to hear from Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki and Kirsten Russell, vice president of community impact with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Rominiecki, Russell and ABC7's Linda Carson then flipped the switch together and brought the garden alive with millions of vibrant and blinking lights.

The event ended with guests exploring the new exhibit.