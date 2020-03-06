 Skip to main content
This year seated 176 patrons.

Selby Gardens hosts massive table meal

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020

Rob and President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Event co-Chairs Eileen and Howard Curd, Peter and Patricia Estes, Nora and Billy Johnsonand Jenny and Ken Pendery

Bill and Sally Kling with Mary Ann and John Meyer

Brenda DuCrea, Margaret Wise, and Ronna Bridges

Gabi Rocha, Gustavo Jorge and Rebekka Mars

The event had seven types of wine to choose from.

Deb Kabinoff and Veronica Brady

Elizabeth Moore and Sheila Schilling

Lisa Ferrer and Sean King

Jim and Ronna Bridges

Gayle Daniels and Barbara Kelly

Light guitar music kept the evening lively.

Bob and Bev Bartner

Melanie Jeffrey and Linda Shelton

The table had large butterflies hanging overhead

Ira and Julie Cohen

Dru Greene, Jon Thaxton and Deborah Beacham

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Elisabeth Waters and Barbara Cervasio

Jay and Marlo Turner

David Welle and Rosemay Reinhardt with Margie and Kelvin Cooper

Leonie Linscheid, Marilyn Borysek and Kelly Romano

David Logan Curran, Nikki Logan-Curran, Kim and David Rich

Michael and Marci Klein

Ben and Lynne Bates

Hermione Gilpin and Craig Kenkel

The annual The Garden to Plate Wine Dinner was hosted March 6 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens supporters had an elegant evening during the annual Garden to Plate Wine Dinner on March 6. 

Guests arrived and mingled at the night's main attraction: an intricately-decorated but sprawling dinner table that seated 176 patrons for a fourse-course meal with desserts that also included various wines. Once the cocktail hour ended, guests retired to their seats for the dinner to begin. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

