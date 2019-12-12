 Skip to main content
Pauline Wamsler and Marcy Kelin

Selby Gardens Circle members preview Lights in Bloom

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Rob Rominiecki and Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Guests snacked on some carefully prepared meals as the sun went down.

Mike and Donna Baker with Craig Kenkel

Jessica Hamel with Barbara and Julie Hansen

Trudi Marvin and Donna Fisher

Christine Adkins and Maryann Armour

Marianne and Doug Weiss

Hermione Gilpin, Norbert Donelly and Lynn Bates

Kathy and Travis Brown

Michael Klein and David Sales

Peter and Joanne Powers

Skip and Janis Swan

Tony and Sheila Polk

Cornelia and Dick Matson

Addison, Hadley, Bianca, Reese and Richard Lawrence

David Hagelstein and Stephen Heffron

Nicole Barnard, Felicia McDermott and Alexandra Settlemyer

Terri and Michael Klauber

Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki welcomed the crowd.

Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki prepared to flip the switch.

Community Foundation of Sarasota County President Roxie Jerde and Mike Jerde

Suzanne, Jackso, Sophia and Jon Anderson

Martha Harrison and Peter Mille

Tony and Sheila Polk with Margaret Wise, Julianna Niglio and Charlie Githler

Guests enjoyed the many light installations overhead

Attendees walked through a multi-colored bumblebee tunnel.

The Chairman's Circle dinner revealed the annual lights show Dec. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Marie Selby Botanical Garden's Chairman's Circle members were given a sneak peek of the annual Lights in Bloom display Dec. 12.

Guests mingled for a short period before hearing from Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki. She and Community Foundation of Sarasota County President Roxie Jerde then threw the switch together, which powered up the light show full of butterflies, bees, and other natural imagery for guests to enjoy.  Lights in Bloom runs Dec. 14 through and Jan. 4.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

