Selby Gardens Circle members preview Lights in Bloom

The Marie Selby Botanical Garden's Chairman's Circle members were given a sneak peek of the annual Lights in Bloom display Dec. 12.

Guests mingled for a short period before hearing from Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki. She and Community Foundation of Sarasota County President Roxie Jerde then threw the switch together, which powered up the light show full of butterflies, bees, and other natural imagery for guests to enjoy. Lights in Bloom runs Dec. 14 through and Jan. 4.