Chairman of the Board for Selah Freedom Art Wood, Susan Kasow, President and CEO of Selah Freedom Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good, Alan Kasow and Dr. Jason Quintal

Selah Freedom's 'Next Level Gratitude' event celebrates donors

Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019 |

Alan and Susan Kasow

President and CEO of Selah Freedom Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good surprised Elizabeth Moore with a birthday cake.

Chairman of the Board for Selah Freedom Art Wood spoke to the crowd.

President and CEO of Selah Freedom  Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good and Laurie Swink

Pat Robinson, Tess Luli and Craig Schaeffer

Dianne Jacob and Julia Gorzka Freeman

Selah Freedom Survivor Graduate Kimberly Weller told her story to the audience.

Lee and Jan Peakes with Brad Good

Jean Georgiades, President and CEO of Selah Freedom  Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good and Richard Georgiades

Tess Luli and Pat Robinson

Christina and Robert Leider with Laurie Swink

Laurin Ripley with Dan and Fern Buchler

Donna Koffman with Valerie and Gary Tibbetts

President and CEO of Selah Freedom  Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good presented photographer Cliff Roles with an award thanking him for his work.

President and CEO of Selah Freedom Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good and Kimberly Weller

Craig Schaeffer and Laurie Swink

Chairman of the Board for Selah Freedom Art Wood, Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, President and CEO of Selah Freedom  Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good and Brad Good

Leslie Hazlett, Victoria Jordan and Sarah Swasey

Vanessa Quintall and Donna Koffman

Tammy Karp, Vanessa Morris and Sarah Karp

Julia Gorzka Freeman and Kathryn Howell

Tess Luli and Susan Malucci

Sarah Pretorious and Vanessa Morris.

The evening event was hosted July 17 at a private residence.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Selah Freedom celebrated longtime supporters and new additions alike at its Next Level Gratitude event July 17. 

The celebration — held at a private residence overlooking the water — had Selah Freedom's top donors being recognized for their support of the nonprofit's mission to end sex trafficking. Guests snacked on light refreshments and mingled before hearing words from President and CEO of Selah Freedom Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good. Art Wood, Selah Freedom's new Board Chair, took some time to address the gathered crowd about how excited he was to be part of the organization's mission as well. 

The evening concluded with words of appreciation from Kimberly Weller, a survivor graduate of the Selah Freedom program and the organization's first graduate mentor. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

