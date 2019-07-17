Selah Freedom's 'Next Level Gratitude' event celebrates donors

Selah Freedom celebrated longtime supporters and new additions alike at its Next Level Gratitude event July 17.

The celebration — held at a private residence overlooking the water — had Selah Freedom's top donors being recognized for their support of the nonprofit's mission to end sex trafficking. Guests snacked on light refreshments and mingled before hearing words from President and CEO of Selah Freedom Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good. Art Wood, Selah Freedom's new Board Chair, took some time to address the gathered crowd about how excited he was to be part of the organization's mission as well.

The evening concluded with words of appreciation from Kimberly Weller, a survivor graduate of the Selah Freedom program and the organization's first graduate mentor.