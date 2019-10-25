 Skip to main content
Event co-chairs Elizabeth Moore, Marko Radisic, Jennifer Fox and President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good

Selah Freedom surprises supporters at rooftop function

Liz Barnes and Beth Barnes with Karen Miller

Flowers rested on the rooftop's tables.

Barb Tye and Julia Prewitt

Gary and Kelly Bivins with Sheila and Charles Nemes

Rita Thibault and Gary Kirschner with Susan and Alan Kasow

Brad Good with Steve and Amy Goldman

Sydney Gruters, Elizabeth Moore and Judge Erika Quartermaine

President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good addressed Selah Freedom's supporters.

Joyce Hicks, Kristi Shaw and Debi Atwell

Deputy Chief Pat Robinson spoke to the value of Selah Freedom's work.

Jennifer and Scott Allen with Jeff and Laurie Deane

Jennifer Allen and Janet Walter

Dona Scott, Kathryn Carr and Rosa Stanfield

Judy Kozlowski and Beth Cannata

Deputy Chief Pat Robinson, Dr. Jason Quintal and Lieutenant

Ed Brodsky, Jules Mackie and Assistant State Attorney Craig Schaeffer

Lee Williams and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Larry Melendez, Leo Fisher, President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good and Brad Good

Kim and Paul Maggio

Jules Mackie and Brian Mariash

Several supporters were awarded for their work fighting sex trafficking Oct. 25 at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Selah Freedom surprised supporters Oct. 4 with awards for their work fighting sex trafficking. 

The organization's annual fall Rock the Boat fundraiser saw more than 200 supporters gathering at The Westin Sarasota's rooftop for a night of charity and recognition. 

Co-chairman Marko Radisic, President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Good and Deputy Chief Pat Robinson kicked off the night thanking Selah Freedom's VIP supporters for their continued support and stressed the need for further action against sex trafficking. Robinson in particular spoke to the impact Selah Freedom has had on how the Sarasota Police Department prevents sex trafficking and helps victims. 

"Selah Freedom has elevated us to the level we're teaching other law enforcement agencies, state attorneys and judges on the good work we're doing," Robinson said. "... We believe in it, in Elizabeth, these women's futures and this partnership."

Once the VIP hour had finished, guests spread out across the Westin rooftop to eat, drink, and participate in a live auction. The event raised $176,000 toward a $250,000 matching gift from the Pentecost family, for a total of $352,000.

Radisic and fellow co-chair Elizabeth Moore were surprised with a Champion Defender award and a National Champion Defender award respectively for their local and country-wide work advocating for Selah Freedom.  Multiple survivor graduates from Selah Freedom's programs were given pioneer awards, as well. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

