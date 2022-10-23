Selah Freedom returns with fundraising event

It's been some time since Selah Freedom, a local nonprofit committed to ending human trafficking and helping victims of trafficking, hosted an event.

That's not to say the nonprofit hasn't been busy at work during the pandemic and afterwards, but the organization took two years away from hosting major functions for its supporters.

That changed when Selah Freedom hosted its new "Light The Path" fundraiser with close supporters and city officials on Oct. 20.

The nonprofit hosted its many supporters for a night of mingling and recognition at longtime supporter Marko Radisic's Flirt sushi restaurant. Close supporters first arrived for a VIP reception where they picked up drinks and mingled before additional guests arrived.

Once the crowd had fully assembled and become comfortable, Radisic took to the podium to welcome the audience and debut a dance series from athletic performers. Guests then heard from sex trafficking survivors Ashley O'Quinn and Kimberley Weller.

Kindsey Pentecost Chadwick, Dimitri Konstantopoulos and Craig Schaeffer were then given awards for their work with the TYLA program helping sex trafficking victims.