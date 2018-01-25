 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Tammy Karp, Selah Freedom CEO Elizabeth Melendez Fisher and Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman

Women create a path to freedom at New Beginning Fashion Show

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Jayne Lemli and Eve Caballero

Nicole Buso and Ryan Anderson

Helga Williams and Marion Hughes

Leo Fisher, Elizabeth Melendez Fisher and Giavanna Solomon

Irene Gerontianos and Misty Stinson

Co-Chairwoman Tammy Karp, Selah Freedom CEO Elizabeth Melendez Fisher and Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman

Murray Devine and Marlo Turner

White orchids adorned the pink and blue tables underneath the tent.

Each guest was given a gift at their chair, courtesy of Selah Freedom.

Guests were able to win baskets with their tickets.

Guests were able to win baskets with their tickets.

Danielle Garrow and Gabriela Troche, Malibu Fox Boutique

Heather Langlois, Irene Langlois and Heather Deacey

Tomeika Koski, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Shari Phillips

Brad Good and Dr. Jason Quintal

Jeanne Paulus, Linda Doan and Inna Snyder

Co-Chairwomen Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman give a welcome speech.

Inside the tent, the models get their finishing touches done before the show starts.

Right before the show, the models pose for a photo.

Selah Freedom CEO Elizabeth Melendez Fisher gives a speech.

Selah Freedom CEO Elizabeth Melendez Fisher hugs Chief Bernadette DiPino.

After receiving their awards, Chief Bernadette DiPino and State Attorney Craig Schaeffer pose for a photo.

State Attorney Craig Schaeffer gives a speech after receiving his champion defender award.

Neil Timiraos from Rent The Runway, New York, announced the fashion show.

Model Wendy was the first model out.

Wendy pauses at the end of the stage to show off the first dress.

Models stopped at the end of the runway to show off each side of the dress to the crowd.

Model Giavanna Solomon walks down the runway.

Giavanna Solomon poses for a photo at the end of the runway.

Model Lauren Henry struts down the aisle.

The models were wearing dresses available on Rent The Runway.

A guest takes a video of the models coming down the runway.

Model Shannon Rohrer-Phillips stops at the end of the runway to pose.

The gowns are available online at Rent The Runway.

Model Rebecca models a unique gown from Rent The Runway.

Selah Freedom hosted A New Beginning fashion show on Jan. 25 at Five Points Park.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Adorned in dresses from Rent The Runway, models rocked the runway for Selah Freedom.

A New Beginning fashion show was held on Jan. 25 at Five Points Park. The attendees were able to sip champagne and shop around the park before the festivities began. There were also gift baskets available to win by getting their ticket number drawn.

Selah Freedom has been around since 2012 and is now a nationally-recognized forefront for the organization. Like the name of the event, Selah works with law enforcement and the State’s Attorney office to give victims of sex trafficking a “new beginning.”

At the fashion show, Chief Bernadette DiPino and State Attorney Craig Schaeffer were given champion defender awards for their advocacy in helping with Selah Freedom’s mission.

 

