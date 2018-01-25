Women create a path to freedom at New Beginning Fashion Show

Adorned in dresses from Rent The Runway, models rocked the runway for Selah Freedom.

A New Beginning fashion show was held on Jan. 25 at Five Points Park. The attendees were able to sip champagne and shop around the park before the festivities began. There were also gift baskets available to win by getting their ticket number drawn.

Selah Freedom has been around since 2012 and is now a nationally-recognized forefront for the organization. Like the name of the event, Selah works with law enforcement and the State’s Attorney office to give victims of sex trafficking a “new beginning.”

At the fashion show, Chief Bernadette DiPino and State Attorney Craig Schaeffer were given champion defender awards for their advocacy in helping with Selah Freedom’s mission.