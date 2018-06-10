 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher with host Elizabeth Moore

Selah Freedom thanks top donors

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher with host Elizabeth Moore

Buy this Photo
Simi Ranajee and Valerie Bryan

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Simi Ranajee and Valerie Bryan

Buy this Photo
Modern Events provided light bites for the evening.

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Modern Events provided light bites for the evening.

Buy this Photo
Ashley Kozel, Marko Radisic and President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Ashley Kozel, Marko Radisic and President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher

Buy this Photo
Kimberley Payne, Rick and Nancy Moskovitz and Dan Vigne

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Kimberley Payne, Rick and Nancy Moskovitz and Dan Vigne

Buy this Photo
Amanda Clark and Brittany Simms

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Amanda Clark and Brittany Simms

Buy this Photo
Brian Mariash and Mimi Carlin

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Brian Mariash and Mimi Carlin

Buy this Photo
Jeff Boyd and Amy West

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Jeff Boyd and Amy West

Buy this Photo
Jazz music filled room during the social.

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Jazz music filled room during the social.

Buy this Photo
Mickey and Dianne Jacob

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Mickey and Dianne Jacob

Buy this Photo
Guests watched as the sunset across the gulf.

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Guests watched as the sunset across the gulf.

Buy this Photo
Spring rolls were passed around for guests.

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Spring rolls were passed around for guests.

Buy this Photo
Amy Goldman and Rebecca Milbank

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Amy Goldman and Rebecca Milbank

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Moore thanks everyone for coming.

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Elizabeth Moore thanks everyone for coming.

Buy this Photo
Jeff Boyd talks about how much he cares about the Selah Freedom mission.

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Jeff Boyd talks about how much he cares about the Selah Freedom mission.

Buy this Photo
President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher addresses the guests.

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher addresses the guests.

Buy this Photo
President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher hugs Rick and Nancy Moskovitz, recent donors of $1 million to Selah Freedom.

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher hugs Rick and Nancy Moskovitz, recent donors of $1 million to Selah Freedom.

Buy this Photo
Marko Radisic and Elizabeth Moore are co-chairing Rock the Boat in November.

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Marko Radisic and Elizabeth Moore are co-chairing Rock the Boat in November.

Buy this Photo
Share
An Evening of Gratitude was hosted June 10 at Elizabeth Moore's home.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Selah Freedom honored its top donors with An Evening of Gratitude June 10 at Elizabeth Moore's penthouse rooftop. 

Guests mingled and socialized on the penthouse rooftop, watching the sun sink below the horizon from the penthouse's 19th floor view overlooking the bay. 

Light appetizers were served from Modern Events, as well as drinks, including appropriately named cocktails such as The Rooftop Sunset. 

To wrap up the evening, President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher, Elizabeth Moore, Board President Toma Milbank, Jeff Boyd and Marko Radisic said a few words about Selah Freedom. 

"For the first time, these girls are able to stay in a place where it feels like family," Melendez-Fisher said with tears in her eyes.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement