Selah Freedom thanks top donors

Selah Freedom honored its top donors with An Evening of Gratitude June 10 at Elizabeth Moore's penthouse rooftop.

Guests mingled and socialized on the penthouse rooftop, watching the sun sink below the horizon from the penthouse's 19th floor view overlooking the bay.

Light appetizers were served from Modern Events, as well as drinks, including appropriately named cocktails such as The Rooftop Sunset.

To wrap up the evening, President and CEO Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher, Elizabeth Moore, Board President Toma Milbank, Jeff Boyd and Marko Radisic said a few words about Selah Freedom.

"For the first time, these girls are able to stay in a place where it feels like family," Melendez-Fisher said with tears in her eyes.