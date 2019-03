Sometimes a pool party doesn't even need a pool.

Due to inclement weather, Seaplace Association's pool party moved inside the clubhouse, but it didn't stop Longboaters from having a good time. Attendees of the event mingled and sipped on margaritas on March 20.

Seaplace has these events a few times a year to get together and mingle with others that live in the area.

There was a live musical performance as Seaplace celebrated the first day of spring.