When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

When on Longboat Key, still do as the Romans do.

Seaplace hosted a “Mamma Mia” night Feb. 21 for about 90 residents. Lynn's Spins provided music for guests.

Complete with live music, a buffet and outdoor bar, the clubhouse was packed for the evening. Some residents even wore red, green and white to match the Italian flag.