Sam Vaughan learns about the bay's sea life.

Seagrass Survey and Festival celebrates the Sarasota Bay

Ben Vaughan gets a glimpse of animals that call Sarasota Bay home.

Everett Vaughan observes sea life from the Sarasota Bay.

Ben Vaughan gets a glimpse of a spider crab, one of the many creatures that call Sarasota Bay home.

Volunteers Lisa Bohn, Amaranth Sandler, Kaylynn Low and Edie Banner collect sea life specimen from the Sarasota Bay.

Volunteers Kaylynn Low and Lisa Johnson collect sea life from the bay.

Quinn Ott, Madison Wright and Hayden Wright learn more about Sarasota Bay sea life.

Lauren Kabat, Kendra Richardson and Mike Solum

A display highlights the dangers of fertilizer pollution.

Chuck Walter, Bruce Holst and John Ryan

A volunteer poses with a mermaid made out of plastics pollution.

The fourth annual Sarasota Bay Seagrass Survey and Festival brings volunteers to study the bay at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

More than 100 volunteers took to the waters of Sarasota Bay on May 5 for the fourth annual  Sarasota County Seagrass Survey and Festival.

The event was put on by Sarasota County and the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program to collect data for the county's Seagrass Monitoring Program.

Using an app, volunteers uploaded information about the types of seagrass in the bay and the amount of algae in the water.

Educators from Around the Bend Nature Tours led volunteers in collecting sea life specimens.

“A lot of people have no idea what kind of life this bay supports,” said volunteer Lisa Bohn. “Sarasota Bay is a pretty high-quality environment. I think getting the chance to explore the bay in this way brings their awareness one step further into their knowledge of what the bay is like.”

Along with the survey, the event also featured educational booths, live music and a luncheon for the volunteers.

