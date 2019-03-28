Save Our Seabirds spreads wings at Sunset Soirée

Bird enthusiasts took Save Our Seabirds under their wings March 28.

On Thursday evening, nearly 200 people gathered at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens for the 8th Annual Sunset Soireé benefiting Save Our Seabirds.

Banners created by students at the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences and various birds welcomed attendees to the cocktail hour where they could peruse the pop-up shop full of Save Our Seabirds apparel and check out the silent auction items.

When the sun began to set, everyone moved inside for dinner where the festivities continued with a live speed painting performance by Alejandro Ruiz followed by a video presentation and live auction.