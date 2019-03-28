 Skip to main content
Esther and David Pilston, CEO of Save Our Seabirds

Save Our Seabirds spreads wings at Sunset Soirée

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Esther and David Pilston, CEO of Save Our Seabirds

Katelin Praizner, Andrew Lynn and event co-chairwoman Anju Lynn

Katelin Praizner, Andrew Lynn and event co-chairwoman Anju Lynn

Event committee member Lisa Hartman, Renata Bookram and event co-chairwoman Kathleen Sanders

Event committee member Lisa Hartman, Renata Bookram and event co-chairwoman Kathleen Sanders

Silent auction items included wine baskets, signed baseballs and other items.

Silent auction items included wine baskets, signed baseballs and other items.

Paula and Tom Bright and Nancy Curtis

Paula and Tom Bright and Nancy Curtis

Lisa Giusti and Gunilla Imshaug

Lisa Giusti and Gunilla Imshaug

Jerry and Adrienne Barrack

Jerry and Adrienne Barrack

Silent auction items included wine baskets, signed baseballs and bartending baskets.

Silent auction items included wine baskets, signed baseballs and bartending baskets.

Andrew and Diane McGrellis and Steven Siegler

Andrew and Diane McGrellis and Steven Siegler

Myrtle was on hand to welcome guests.

Myrtle was on hand to welcome guests.

Steve Trygg, Bo Lindkvist and Knut Imshaug

Steve Trygg, Bo Lindkvist and Knut Imshaug

Bill and Betsy Johnston and Charlotte and Richard Bermen

Bill and Betsy Johnston and Charlotte and Richard Bermen

Diamonds dotted each table in the dining room.

Diamonds dotted each table in the dining room.

Auctioneer Jim Smith and Esther Pilston

Auctioneer Jim Smith and Esther Pilston

Joanne Forch and Kent and Mary Bennett

Joanne Forch and Kent and Mary Bennett

Jim and Norma Koppel and Kris and Jon Berg

Jim and Norma Koppel and Kris and Jon Berg

Blue birds were atop each glass.

Blue birds were atop each glass.

Ann Anderson and CEO of Save Our Seabirds David Pilston

Ann Anderson and CEO of Save Our Seabirds David Pilston

Artwork by students at the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences flew in the wind at the event entrance.

Artwork by students at the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences flew in the wind at the event entrance.

Marilyn and Ivan Kushen and Michael and Missy Assen

Marilyn and Ivan Kushen and Michael and Missy Assen

Kathy and Anthony Sanzo

Kathy and Anthony Sanzo

Paula and Kevin Butler

Paula and Kevin Butler

Lou Newman, Betty Neupert and Suzan and Philip Gaynes

Lou Newman, Betty Neupert and Suzan and Philip Gaynes

The 8th annual event took place March 28 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Bird enthusiasts took Save Our Seabirds under their wings March 28.

On Thursday evening, nearly 200 people gathered at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens for the 8th Annual Sunset Soireé benefiting Save Our Seabirds.

Banners created by students at the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences and various birds welcomed attendees to the cocktail hour where they could peruse the pop-up shop full of Save Our Seabirds apparel and check out the silent auction items.

When the sun began to set, everyone moved inside for dinner where the festivities continued with a live speed painting performance by Alejandro Ruiz followed by a video presentation and live auction.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

