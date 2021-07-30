 Skip to main content
Kylie Wilson and Rocky the Moluccan cockatoo

Save Our Seabirds celebrates post-pandemic reopening

Friday, Jul. 30, 2021 |

Olivia, Vivian, Ross and Colette Koller with Anna and Amy Smith

Volunteer Heather Sellers shows off the bird toys for purchase.

Volunteer Heather Sellers looks on as Stacey Mazza-Gilkison tries on a backpack.

Madilynn Scott and Buck the red-tailed hawk.

Jonathan Hande and Madilynn Scott give a bird presentation with Buck the red-tailed hawk.

Tricia Stirling and Forest Paradise

A ring-billed gull

Elia Shaw

Cheryl Casper with Audriana, Zachary and Stacy Peek

Emily and Tabb Waters

Volunteers Heather and Ray Sellers, Alison Albee, Tim Thurman, operations manager Jocelyn Shearer, volunteer Dave Thomas and volunteer Cyndi Seamon.

Volunteer Tim Thurman, right, hands out a bird scavenger hunt to Gus, Summer and Lucille Delauro.

The bird sanctuary welcomed visitors back to the facility after 16 months of closure.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

For the first time in 16 months, the morning squawks of rescued birds mingled with the excited chatter of guests young and old at Save Our Seabirds' reopening on July 30. 

The nonprofit bird rescue and sanctuary had closed in March 2020 as the pandemic bore down on the country, and although volunteers continued to rescue birds needing medical care, the gates remained locked to visitors. That changed on July 30, as visitors streamed in to reacquaint themselves with the resident and rescued birds by following a picture checklist. Volunteer Cyndi Seamon stood at the front to welcome people in and hand out information. 

"People are just excited to have it open again," Seamon said. "Some people didn't realize that we were still rescuing and rehabilitating birds, so us as volunteers wanted to get that out there. The back room has been here the whole time, but it's nice to share it again." 

Cockatoos and macaws greeted guests with a chirpy, "Hello," as they walked by. Many were either on their way to or from Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, which is just across the parking lot, and many others were coming to the facility for the first time. Volunteers strolled around, answering questions and letting people know about the bird talks throughout the day. 

