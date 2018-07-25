Save Our Seabirds fundraiser doubles as birthday celebration

Sara Sinaiko noticed the Facebook trend of people starting fundraisers on their birthdays so friends could donate to various causes in lieu of sending them gifts.

But Sinaiko wanted to take it a step further.

Not only did she make a fundraiser on Facebook asking her friends to donate to Save Our Seabirds in honor of her birthday, she also planned and hosted an event for the fundraiser on July 25 at Bay Isles Beach Club.

On Wednesday night, Save Our Seabirds supporters and Sinaiko’s friends gathered beachside for an evening of live music by Ted Stevens & The Doo Shots, food from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q and an auction led by Andrew Ford.

All proceeds from the event went to Save Our Seabirds, which works to rescue, rehabilitate and release local seabirds.