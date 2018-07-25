 Skip to main content
Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston and event host Sara Sinaiko

Save Our Seabirds fundraiser doubles as birthday celebration

Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston and event host Sara Sinaiko

Amber Delehanty and Tahney Rockeymore

Amber Delehanty and Tahney Rockeymore

Beth and Bob Scheible

Beth and Bob Scheible

Lenny and Susan Landau and Mary Lou Johnson

Lenny and Susan Landau and Mary Lou Johnson

Elizabeth Ford and Rita Sinaiko

Elizabeth Ford and Rita Sinaiko

Rich and Sunny McGrath, Amy Nedelcozych, Bob Rutland and Sandra Smith

Rich and Sunny McGrath, Amy Nedelcozych, Bob Rutland and Sandra Smith

Kim Bouchard and Jack Dean

Kim Bouchard and Jack Dean

Peg Pluto and Bob Dunn

Peg Pluto and Bob Dunn

Ted Stevens & Doo Shots performed throughout the event.

Ted Stevens & Doo Shots performed throughout the event.

Nancy and Jack Rozance

Nancy and Jack Rozance

Janet Casserley and Una Haddow

Janet Casserley and Una Haddow

Halfway through the event, attendees bid on auction items.

Halfway through the event, attendees bid on auction items.

Ray Rejewski and Kathy Pendleton

Ray Rejewski and Kathy Pendleton

Felix and Maggie Casserley, Amy Nedelcozych, Bob Rutland and Sandra Smith

Felix and Maggie Casserley, Amy Nedelcozych, Bob Rutland and Sandra Smith

A limousine ride was one of the auction items.

A limousine ride was one of the auction items.

Joe Prendiville and Mark Montanari

Joe Prendiville and Mark Montanari

Andrew Ford serves as the auctioneer.

Andrew Ford serves as the auctioneer.

Save Our Seabirds supporter Sara Sinaiko hosted the event as a birthday fundraiser July 25 at Bay Isles Beach Club.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Sara Sinaiko noticed the Facebook trend of people starting fundraisers on their birthdays so friends could donate to various causes in lieu of sending them gifts.

But Sinaiko wanted to take it a step further.

Not only did she make a fundraiser on Facebook asking her friends to donate to Save Our Seabirds in honor of her birthday, she also planned and hosted an event for the fundraiser on July 25 at Bay Isles Beach Club.

On Wednesday night, Save Our Seabirds supporters and Sinaiko’s friends gathered beachside for an evening of live music by Ted Stevens & The Doo Shots, food from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q and an auction led by Andrew Ford.

All proceeds from the event went to Save Our Seabirds, which works to rescue, rehabilitate and release local seabirds.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

