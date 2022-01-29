Nathan Benderson Park dedicates trail to the late Bill Robinson

During the dedication of the Bill Robinson Lakeside Loop at Nathan Benderson Park Jan. 29, District 71 Rep. Will Robinson looked over at a mile marker post that bears his dad's name.

Five such markers have been placed around the 3.4-mile trail that circles the lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

"I hope when you come across those markers, you think of those who have been impacted by cancer," Will Robinson said to the crowd attending the ceremony. "It could be your family members or yourself."

Bill Robinson, who was an original board member for the Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, the nonprofit which operates Nathan Benderson Park for Sarasota County, died in January, 2020 of leukemia.

His son, Parks Robinson, led his family's effort to form the Big Bill Foundation, which has a mission of providing scholarships to survivors of childhood cancer.

"When he was going through chemo, I couldn't imagine a kid doing it," Parks Robinson said.

Right after the dedication ceremony was the start of the second annual Big Bill Foundation 5K, which raises money to provide those scholarships. About 300 runners had signed up for the event, which was run in temperatures that hovered just below 50.

Parks Robinson said Sarasota 18-year-old Tyson Odom, who had leukemia, received a $5,000 scholarship from the Big Bill Foundation. Parks Robinson said the goal is to provide six scholarships a year.

Parks Robinson and his dad, who started being called "Big Bill" by his grandchildren, started the Fit2Run chain in 2006.

"My dad was big on family," Parks Robinson said. "He loved people and the outdoors."

Will Robinson said his dad was "his hero."

"He always was very outgoing and he respected everyone," Will Robinson said. "He loved this park and he thought of it as a very important community asset. It's something we can all be proud of."

SANCA CEO and President Stephen Rodriguez estimated that "thousands" of people will use Bill Robinson Lakeside Loop every week.

"Bill was intelligent and passionate," Rodriguez said of Bill Robinson, who was the SANCA board chair from 2014-2018. "He had a love of health and wellness, and sports. He definitely had an impact on this park."

Sarasota County Commissioner Rod Cutsinger said Bill Robinson will be known for "the countless hours he spent trying to make Nathan Benderson Park what it is."

Todd Buckingham, the overall race winner from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was vacationing in the area when he saw the race was being offered.

"It was so cool to be part of the ceremony and the tribute," said Buckingham, who won the race on his 33rd birthday. "This is the first time I have raced here, but this is a beautiful course and I love the local atmosphere."