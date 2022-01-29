 Skip to main content
Wes, Will and Parks Robinson stand by one of five mile markers dedicated Jan. 29 to their late dad, Bill Robinson, on the Bill Robinson Lakeside Loop at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Nathan Benderson Park dedicates trail to the late Bill Robinson

Luke Henry Simmons, 3, and James Simmons, 4, had their own way of warming up before their race. Their dad, Adam Simmons says they would whine some about the cold, but would be excited to get medals for the race.

A group of friends and family gather next to one of five mile markers dedicated Jan. 29 to former SANCA Board Chair Bill Robinson, who died in 2020 of leukemia.

Five-year-old Brendan Parks Robinson, the grandson of former SANCA Board Chair Bill Robinson, sprints to the front during the Big Bill Foundation Kids Dash.

Tiffany Alston and 3-year-old Kevin Alston of Parrish show off Kevin's medal he won in the Kids Dash.

Jane Conway of Davidson, North Carolina, and Kathy Boyd of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, ran the race during a visit to check out the region. Their sunglasses were just "something fun." They say they might become snowbirds.

District 71 Rep. Will Robinson spoke during a brief ceremony before the race to dedicate the loop around the lake to his dad, the late Bill Robinson.

Francisco Flores, 10, and Frankie Flores, 9, show off their medals.

Francisco Flores, 10, won the 12 and under Kids Dash.

Sarasota County Commissioner Rod Cutsinger spoke during the ceremony at Nathan Benderson Park to dedicate the trail around the lake to the late Bill Robinson.

Parks Robinson, who owns Fit2Run, talks about his dad, the late Bill Robinson, before the Big Bill Foundation 5K at Nathan Benderson Park.

Palmetto's Alvin Ducre didn't seem to be bothered by the cold conditions. "It's not too bad out there," he says. "It's better than the heat."

Todd Buckingham of Grand Rapids, Michigan, who was on a short vacation to the region, was the overall race winner in 15:25. It was his 33rd birthday. He says he loves the course.

Many of the runners at the Big Bill Foundation 5K and Kids Dashes, such as 2-year-old Charlie Hale of Sarasota, dressed for the frigid temperatures.

The Kids Dashes were limited in numbers due to the cold, but the participants still were enthusiastic.

Sheri Bedford of Sarasota was warming up before the Big Bill Foundation 5K at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Bedford says at the age of 69, she needs some extra warmup, especially when the temperature is in the 40s.

Emily Hale, 5, of Sarasota, had her own style during the Big Bill Foundation Kids Dash at Nathan Benderson Park.

Big Bill Foundation 5K raises money at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota for childhood cancer survivors.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

During the dedication of the Bill Robinson Lakeside Loop at Nathan Benderson Park Jan. 29, District 71 Rep. Will Robinson looked over at a mile marker post that bears his dad's name.

Five such markers have been placed around the 3.4-mile trail that circles the lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

"I hope when you come across those markers, you think of those who have been impacted by cancer," Will Robinson said to the crowd attending the ceremony. "It could be your family members or yourself."

Bill Robinson, who was an original board member for the Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, the nonprofit which operates Nathan Benderson Park for Sarasota County, died in January, 2020 of leukemia.

His son, Parks Robinson, led his family's effort to form the Big Bill Foundation, which has a mission of providing scholarships to survivors of childhood cancer.

"When he was going through chemo, I couldn't imagine a kid doing it," Parks Robinson said.

Right after the dedication ceremony was the start of the second annual Big Bill Foundation 5K, which raises money to provide those scholarships. About 300 runners had signed up for the event, which was run in temperatures that hovered just below 50.

Parks Robinson said Sarasota 18-year-old Tyson Odom, who had leukemia, received a $5,000 scholarship from the Big Bill Foundation. Parks Robinson said the goal is to provide six scholarships a year.

Parks Robinson and his dad, who started being called "Big Bill" by his grandchildren, started the Fit2Run chain in 2006.

"My dad was big on family," Parks Robinson said. "He loved people and the outdoors."

Will Robinson said his dad was "his hero."

"He always was very outgoing and he respected everyone," Will Robinson said. "He loved this park and he thought of it as a very important community asset. It's something we can all be proud of."

SANCA CEO and President Stephen Rodriguez estimated that "thousands" of people will use Bill Robinson Lakeside Loop every week. 

"Bill was intelligent and passionate," Rodriguez said of Bill Robinson, who was the SANCA board chair from 2014-2018. "He had a love of health and wellness, and sports. He definitely had an impact on this park."

Sarasota County Commissioner Rod Cutsinger said Bill Robinson will be known for "the countless hours he spent trying to make Nathan Benderson Park what it is."

Todd Buckingham, the overall race winner from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was vacationing in the area when he saw the race was being offered.

"It was so cool to be part of the ceremony and the tribute," said Buckingham, who won the race on his 33rd birthday. "This is the first time I have raced here, but this is a beautiful course and I love the local atmosphere."

