Sarasota's Michael Saunders honored with award

There are a few key players in Sarasota that are almost synonymous with the town itself, and one of them is Michael Saunders.

The real estate mogul was honored with the Hero of History award from the Historical Society of Sarasota County on March 20 at Michael's on East. The annual Hero of History award luncheon has given out awards to people like Howard Tibbals, John McCarthy and Suzette Blue in the past.

Michael Saunders is the founder of Michael Saunders & Co., and it's the fifth year of the award, given annually to a local figure known for their effect on the community.