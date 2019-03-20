 Skip to main content
President Marsha Fottler and Liz Jackson

Sarasota's Michael Saunders honored with award

President Marsha Fottler and Liz Jackson

The centerpieces were different boats that can be seen in Sarasota's bay.

The centerpieces were different boats that can be seen in Sarasota's bay.

Norma Kawenski, Debra Pitell-Hauge and Kitty Ishel

Norma Kawenski, Debra Pitell-Hauge and Kitty Ishel

A dessert served included berries and a meringue swirl.

A dessert served included berries and a meringue swirl.

Christal Gentile and Lorraine Neal

Christal Gentile and Lorraine Neal

Peter Piazza and Deborah Bowers

Peter Piazza and Deborah Bowers

Diane Esthus, David Duncan and Lynn Harding

Diane Esthus, David Duncan and Lynn Harding

Jane Kirschner and Susan McLeod

Jane Kirschner and Susan McLeod

Charlie Huisking and Peter Salesfsky

Charlie Huisking and Peter Salesfsky

Jerome Chesley and Chris Wille

Jerome Chesley and Chris Wille

Sylvia Zimmerman and Christine del Monte

Sylvia Zimmerman and Christine del Monte

The award given to Michael Saunders as the 2019 Hero of History recipient.

The award given to Michael Saunders as the 2019 Hero of History recipient.

Marie Belcher, Tom Belcher and Alexandra Jupin

Marie Belcher, Tom Belcher and Alexandra Jupin

Beth Lord, Judy Nimz, Linda Driggs, David Perkowski, Michael Saunders, Elizabeth Van Riper, Darla Furst and Georgina Clamage

Beth Lord, Judy Nimz, Linda Driggs, David Perkowski, Michael Saunders, Elizabeth Van Riper, Darla Furst and Georgina Clamage

Charlie Murphy, Michael Klauber, Commissioner Hagen Brody and Jay Berman

Charlie Murphy, Michael Klauber, Commissioner Hagen Brody and Jay Berman

Christine Kramer, Lee Byron and Christine Kramer

Christine Kramer, Lee Byron and Christine Kramer

The Hero of History Award is awarded every year by the Historical Society of Sarasota County.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

There are a few key players in Sarasota that are almost synonymous with the town itself, and one of them is Michael Saunders.

The real estate mogul was honored with the Hero of History award from the Historical Society of Sarasota County on March 20 at Michael's on East. The annual Hero of History award luncheon has given out awards to people like Howard Tibbals, John McCarthy and Suzette Blue in the past. 

Michael Saunders is the founder of Michael Saunders & Co., and it's the fifth year of the award, given annually to a local figure known for their effect on the community.

