 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ross Johnston, Dan Sidler and Alyssa Barnsley (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Sarasota Young Professionals gather at annual summit

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Ross Johnston, Dan Sidler and Alyssa Barnsley (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Programs Manager Sarah Rachon welcomes the crowd.

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Programs Manager Sarah Rachon welcomes the crowd.

Community Foundation of Sarasota County community impact director Angelica Hull was the next to speak.

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Community Foundation of Sarasota County community impact director Angelica Hull was the next to speak.

Keynote speaker Mitch Lomazov urged the professionals in attendance to seize opportunities when presented.

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Keynote speaker Mitch Lomazov urged the professionals in attendance to seize opportunities when presented.

Zack Holzworth with Willis Smith Construction Inc. received this year's Young Professional of the Year award.

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Zack Holzworth with Willis Smith Construction Inc. received this year's Young Professional of the Year award.

Young Professional of the Year finalist Sabrina Cummings, winner Zack Holzworth and finalist Danielle Visone

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Young Professional of the Year finalist Sabrina Cummings, winner Zack Holzworth and finalist Danielle Visone

George Parpas, Jeffrey Mytinger and Matt DeMasi

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

George Parpas, Jeffrey Mytinger and Matt DeMasi

Kelly Busch and Kelly Wey

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Kelly Busch and Kelly Wey

Lisa Tourtchenko and Mary Babinchak

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Lisa Tourtchenko and Mary Babinchak

Craig McGonigal and Zackh Henkel

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Craig McGonigal and Zackh Henkel

Rachel Denton, Elizabeth Topp and Hillary Newtown

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Rachel Denton, Elizabeth Topp and Hillary Newtown

Will Chase and Sofie Wachtmeister

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Will Chase and Sofie Wachtmeister

Kristina Vorndran spoke on building confidence and understanding your self-worth.

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 |

Kristina Vorndran spoke on building confidence and understanding your self-worth.

Share
The annual conference was held at the Carlisle Inn on Aug. 19.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Young Professionals group is busy throughout the year, with members participating in a number of programs and meetups that encourage professional growth and networking opportunities. 

The Sarasota Chamber group's largest event every year though is the Young Professional Summit, a half-day affair that brings dozens of members together to listen to a number of speakers and connect for future endeavors. Members met early Friday for coffee and breakfast before sitting to be welcomed by Sarasota Chamber Programs Manager Sarah Rachon, who thanked the assembled audience. 

The day's program continued with a segment from keynote speaker Mitch Lomazov, of EXCELLence Performance, who discussed the importance of seizing opportunities when they present themselves. 

It was then time for the presentation of the annual Young Professional of the Year award, which was given to Zack Holzworth of Willis Smith Construction Inc.

Attendees broke off to mingle and later participate in learning sessions about understanding self worth, building confidence and overcoming the fear of the first step.

Read more: Young leaders: Overcoming fear of the first step is crucial to work and life success

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement