Sarasota students return to school

The morning of Aug. 10 started with some familiar sounds — the excited bustling of parents taking their children to their first day of school.

It was a return to some kind of normalcy all across Sarasota where, as opposed to last year, parents were able to follow their children into school to connect with their teachers and see the classrooms. Some children were nervous about their new classrooms while others were ready to get the ball rolling and start the day.

Parents hugged their children goodbye at Emma E. Booker Elementary School and Tuttle Elementary School and let them start their school years.

At Southside Elementary School, students were walked to school by their parents or dropped off by the school bus where they were then met by principal Jamie Hannon and staff to be directed where to go.

Face masks are optional in Sarasota County schools for the 2021-22 school year.