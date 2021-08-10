 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Nicole McClain walks Skyla Littles to school for her first day of kindergarten at Southside Elementary School.

Sarasota students return to school

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Nicole McClain walks Skyla Littles to school for her first day of kindergarten at Southside Elementary School.

Teresa and Justin DeWitt give their children Piece and Violet a big hug before they start kindergarten at Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Teresa and Justin DeWitt give their children Piece and Violet a big hug before they start kindergarten at Southside Elementary School.

Students leave the bus for their first day of school at Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Students leave the bus for their first day of school at Southside Elementary School.

Marcia Van Ginhoven walk her children Grace and Carson to Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Marcia Van Ginhoven walk her children Grace and Carson to Southside Elementary School.

Arthur Jeffery, 6, poses outside Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Arthur Jeffery, 6, poses outside Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

Montana Taplinger hugs Annabelle Taplinger before she starts third grade at Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Montana Taplinger hugs Annabelle Taplinger before she starts third grade at Southside Elementary School.

Jerron Bell, 6, smiles after arriving at Emma E. Booker Elementary for the first day of school.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Jerron Bell, 6, smiles after arriving at Emma E. Booker Elementary for the first day of school.

Ramzi, Jidane and Ziad Ghamra take photos outside of Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Ramzi, Jidane and Ziad Ghamra take photos outside of Southside Elementary School.

Alexandre Guillet locks up his bike before starting fifth grade at Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Alexandre Guillet locks up his bike before starting fifth grade at Southside Elementary School.

Melissa and Ella Ieradi wait for the day to start at Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Melissa and Ella Ieradi wait for the day to start at Southside Elementary School.

Southside Elementary School principal Jamie Hannon welcomes students to the building.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Southside Elementary School principal Jamie Hannon welcomes students to the building.

Jeffiana and Jeffrie Gambles, 10 and 7, were accompanied to Emma E. Booker Elementary School by Marie Walker.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Jeffiana and Jeffrie Gambles, 10 and 7, were accompanied to Emma E. Booker Elementary School by Marie Walker.

Dotrice McCollough takes her daughter Ava to her first day of kindergarten at Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Dotrice McCollough takes her daughter Ava to her first day of kindergarten at Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

Jayceon Peak, 6, is starting first grade at Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Jayceon Peak, 6, is starting first grade at Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

Ellie Hynds says goodbye to her bother Hank Hynds as he starts first grade at Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Ellie Hynds says goodbye to her bother Hank Hynds as he starts first grade at Southside Elementary School.

Yosander and Jaiden Perry with third-grader Kevin Ramirez at Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Yosander and Jaiden Perry with third-grader Kevin Ramirez at Tuttle Elementary School.

Oksana and 5-year-old Simon Zuraev head to Simon's kindergarten class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Oksana and 5-year-old Simon Zuraev head to Simon's kindergarten class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Booker Elementary students Justin and Jorge Ramirez, 6 and 8, head into Emma E. Booker Elementary School in the morning.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Booker Elementary students Justin and Jorge Ramirez, 6 and 8, head into Emma E. Booker Elementary School in the morning.

Alice and Sayanne Bianque wait for Tuttle Elementary to open. Alice is 10 and going into fifth grade.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Alice and Sayanne Bianque wait for Tuttle Elementary to open. Alice is 10 and going into fifth grade.

5-year-old Tiana Haywood walks with mom Reva Kates to her kindergarten class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

5-year-old Tiana Haywood walks with mom Reva Kates to her kindergarten class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Paraprofessional Trish Faulkner directs children to their classrooms at Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Paraprofessional Trish Faulkner directs children to their classrooms at Southside Elementary School.

Elijah and Wayde Frederick prepare for this first day of second and fifth grade, respectively at Southside Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Elijah and Wayde Frederick prepare for this first day of second and fifth grade, respectively at Southside Elementary School.

Malaysia Garner, 7, Tre'leah Garner, 10, and Rainey Jones, 6, pose outside of Booker Elementary on the first day of classes.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Malaysia Garner, 7, Tre'leah Garner, 10, and Rainey Jones, 6, pose outside of Booker Elementary on the first day of classes.

Manuel and Samuel Rocha with Ana Ponce. Samuel is starting his second year of pre-kindergarten, so Manuel and Ponce were accompanying him to class Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Manuel and Samuel Rocha with Ana Ponce. Samuel is starting his second year of pre-kindergarten, so Manuel and Ponce were accompanying him to class Tuttle Elementary School.

Promise Taylor, 5, is starting kindergarten at Emma E. Booker Elementary this year.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Promise Taylor, 5, is starting kindergarten at Emma E. Booker Elementary this year.

Pete, Reagan, Nelly and Roland Perry wait to get checked in so parents Pete and Nelly can accompany fourth-grader Reagan and second-grader Roland to class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Pete, Reagan, Nelly and Roland Perry wait to get checked in so parents Pete and Nelly can accompany fourth-grader Reagan and second-grader Roland to class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Beth Urbanski helps kids find their way to class outside the cafeteria Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Beth Urbanski helps kids find their way to class outside the cafeteria Tuttle Elementary School.

Kids wait for their teacher to head into class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Kids wait for their teacher to head into class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Roberto de la Sancha gets settled into his kindergarten class with his coloring supplies at Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Roberto de la Sancha gets settled into his kindergarten class with his coloring supplies at Tuttle Elementary School.

Cedric Claridy Jr. gets settled at his kindergarten desk after saying goodbye to his mom at Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Cedric Claridy Jr. gets settled at his kindergarten desk after saying goodbye to his mom at Tuttle Elementary School.

Fourth-grader Abraham Esposa and second-grader Delilah Esposa head to class after saying goodbye to parents at Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Fourth-grader Abraham Esposa and second-grader Delilah Esposa head to class after saying goodbye to parents at Tuttle Elementary School.

Katie Pac helps Debora and Goao Gustavo find Goao's second-grade class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Katie Pac helps Debora and Goao Gustavo find Goao's second-grade class at Tuttle Elementary School.

Vincent Jr. and Vincent III Gordon head to the third-grade wing of the Tuttle Elementary School.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Vincent Jr. and Vincent III Gordon head to the third-grade wing of the Tuttle Elementary School.

Share
Families dropped off their children at various schools on Aug. 10
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The morning of Aug. 10 started with some familiar sounds — the excited bustling of parents taking their children to their first day of school.

It was a return to some kind of normalcy all across Sarasota where, as opposed to last year, parents were able to follow their children into school to connect with their teachers and see the classrooms. Some children were nervous about their new classrooms while others were ready to get the ball rolling and start the day.

Parents hugged their children goodbye at Emma E. Booker Elementary School and Tuttle Elementary School and let them start their school years. 

At Southside Elementary School, students were walked to school by their parents or dropped off by the school bus where they were then met by principal Jamie Hannon and staff to be directed where to go. 

Face masks are optional in Sarasota County schools for the 2021-22 school year. 

Related Stories

Advertisement