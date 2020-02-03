 Skip to main content
Karen Connolly-Lane runs down Gulf Stream Boulevard.

Sarasota streets filled with music, runners

Karen Connolly-Lane runs down Gulf Stream Boulevard.

Debbie Peilet stands on the sidelines as she waits for her family to run by.

Andrea Chu, Madison Hufnus and Debbie Peilet cheer on Andy Peilet.

Bertha Moyer and Wanda Geiger cheer on the runners as they pass by.

The Billy Lyons Band plays along Gulf Stream Boulevard.

Joe and Alicia Dougherty

Jenna Maierhofer races in the Sarasota Music Half Marathon and Rockin' 10K.

Nicole, Therese and Tim Dalrymple wait to cheer on their sister and daughter Jessica.

Feb. 2 marks the sixth annual Sarasota Music Half Marathon and Rockin' 10K.

Chuck Van Duzee, 82, accpts his medal from Joan Hazen.

Runners make their way down Bayfront Drive.

Gary Lill passes the finish line.

Sherri Skimerton rings a cowbell for the runners as they pass by.

Students from the Music Compound perform beneath the Unconditional Surrender sculptor.

A party followed at the Van Wezel for the runners.

The sixth annual Sarasota Music Half Marathon took place on Feb. 2.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Over 3,000 runners took to Sarasota streets on Sunday morning for the sixth annual Sarasota Music Half Marathon and Rockin' 10K.

 Beginning at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall the runners raced across the Ringling Bridge and back, then through neighborhoods along Bayfront Drive, Orange Avevue and Osprey Avenue.

Family and friends of the runners with signs, masks with runners faces and noise makers lines the streets to cheer on the runners alongside 15 bands along the 13.1-mile route. 

Winners of the half-marathon were John Damen at 1 hour and 13 minutes and Jennifer Tetrault with 1 hour and 25 minutes. Winners of the 10K were Robert Stanton at 42 minutes and Lauren Lumley at 40 minutes. Winners of the 5K were Ryan Tuttle 19 minutes and Christina Walter at 20 minutes. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

