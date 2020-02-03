Sarasota streets filled with music, runners

Over 3,000 runners took to Sarasota streets on Sunday morning for the sixth annual Sarasota Music Half Marathon and Rockin' 10K.

Beginning at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall the runners raced across the Ringling Bridge and back, then through neighborhoods along Bayfront Drive, Orange Avevue and Osprey Avenue.

Family and friends of the runners with signs, masks with runners faces and noise makers lines the streets to cheer on the runners alongside 15 bands along the 13.1-mile route.

Winners of the half-marathon were John Damen at 1 hour and 13 minutes and Jennifer Tetrault with 1 hour and 25 minutes. Winners of the 10K were Robert Stanton at 42 minutes and Lauren Lumley at 40 minutes. Winners of the 5K were Ryan Tuttle 19 minutes and Christina Walter at 20 minutes.