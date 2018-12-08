Sarasota Sheriff's Office welcomes visitors to open house

Jameson Goodwin, 3, could barely hold his head up under the weight of the corrections-officer helmet he tried on Saturday at the Sarasota Sheriff's Office open house on Saturday, Dec. 8.

In addition to assorted stations that allowed visitors to try on and experience Sheriff's Office gear, there was free food and lots of demonstrations from different divisions of the Sheriff's Office. Several hundred visitors attended and watched bomb squad robots do their thing and get up close to the department's horses.

Another crime fighter was also on hand, too. The Batmobile and Batcycle, owned by circus clown Bello Nock and his brothers, were also on display.