Peyton Gallof, Hayden Gallof and Deputy Brian Biegel

Sarasota Sheriff's Office welcomes visitors to open house

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 |

Noah Ricker takes a seat in the sidecar of the Batcycle.

Blake Phelan and Leah Haney pet Valor, a 24-year-old horse handled by Deputy Karla Small.

Jake Kostenchuk, Derek Kostenchuk and Andrew Moldovan aboard the sheriff's office marine unit.

Daniel Bakondy and Matthew Bakondy sit on the four-wheeler used by the Sarasota Sheriff's Office.

Deputies Robert Nicholas and Ed Hyde, from the bomb squad, show spectators how to use some of the robots.

Jameson Goodwin tries on a bullet proof vest helped by Deputy Paul Eagans.

Visitors got to climb into the sheriff's boat.

Laura Williamson, Addison Williamson, Landon Williamson and Rich Williamson

Faith Bowser, Christina Bowser, Bello Nock and Todd Bowser

The cars have changed through the years, but not the basic paint scheme.

Jake Caraballo sits on Deputy Todd Mitchell's motorcycle.

Mike Weiczorek tries on drunk goggles.

Steven Jacquez can't quite figure out how to walk when he tries on drunk goggles.

Food, demonstrations and lots of hands-on experiences greeted hundreds who attended.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Jameson Goodwin, 3, could barely hold his head up under the weight of the corrections-officer helmet he tried on Saturday at the Sarasota Sheriff's Office open house on Saturday, Dec. 8.

In addition to assorted stations that allowed visitors to try on and experience Sheriff's Office gear, there was free food and lots of demonstrations from different divisions of the Sheriff's Office. Several hundred visitors attended and watched bomb squad robots do their thing and get up close to the department's horses. 

Another crime fighter was also on hand, too. The Batmobile and Batcycle, owned by circus clown Bello Nock and his brothers, were also on display.

 

