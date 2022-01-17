Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival returns to J.D. Hamel Park

Sarasota seafood lovers made the best of a truncated weekend during the Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival starting Jan. 14.

The annual seafood event once again filled J.D. Hamel Park for a weekend of music and seafood. The sixth annual event had plenty of seafood ranging from grouper and mahi to various types of crabs. Music for the weekend included the Dr. Dave Band, the Kettle of Fish, The Verge and Fleetwood Max.

The event was cut short Sunday because of weather.