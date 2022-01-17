 Skip to main content
Tyler "Dopey" Heath with Teamco prepares blackened snapper.

Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival returns to J.D. Hamel Park

Cammie Strait, Stefan Abner and Brittnee Wright

Sarah Pena plays with Elisa Rosales

The Kettle of Fish band gets the crowd going.

Crab cakes were aplenty at the festival.

Melanie Mercado, Ben Yonko with Harlan the dog, Nate Carper and Melanie Cashell

Sophie, Deborah and Cain Shuttleworth with Iris Croft

Tina Meng and Zach Morrison

Zion and David Rouleau

Sandy Thomas with Hammerheads cooks up food.

Kara Nally makes a return performance.

Zack McNally and Michelle Flores

Carolyn and David Coffin

The Kettle of Fish band gets the crowd going.

The festival had two lively days starting Jan. 14,
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota seafood lovers made the best of a truncated weekend during the Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival starting Jan. 14. 

The annual seafood event once again filled J.D. Hamel Park for a weekend of music and seafood. The sixth annual event had plenty of seafood ranging from grouper and mahi to various types of crabs. Music for the weekend included the Dr. Dave Band, the Kettle of Fish, The Verge and Fleetwood Max.

The event was cut short Sunday because of weather. 

