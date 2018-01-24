 Skip to main content
Students from the Sarasota Military Academy and the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences present gifts to Sarasota police officers and firefighters in honor for First Responder Appreciation Month.

Sarasota schools thank first responders

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino hands out “Blue Plus You” pins to the present students.

Natalie Marino of the Sarasota Military Academy hands out candy canes to Sarasota firemen.

Darwin Rojas of Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences hands out candy to Sarasota firemen.

Sarasota Military Academy students Natalie Marino, Alexa Landacre, Rachel Hess and Christa Harding

Sarasota Military Academy students check out a Sarasota fire truck.

Police Officer Jake Nelson plays with Bronson.

Darwin Rojas of Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences gives Bronson a pet.

Joshua Block of Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences gives Bronson a pet.

Amanda Orama of Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences gives Bronson a pet.

Isabella Moreno takes a seat on a Sarasota Police Department motorcycle.

Students from Sarasota Military Academy and Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences presented gifts to local police officers and firefighters Jan. 24.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Sarasota students paid a visit to the Sarasota Police Department Jan. 24.

But not because they were in trouble.

Students from the Sarasota Military Academy and the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences paid a visit to the station to give gifts and recognition to Sarasota police officers and firefighters.

The event was in honor of First Responder Appreciation Month, which is sponsored by the Downtown Improvement District.

Police Chief Bernadette DiPino expressed her thanks to the students and gave each of them a Blue + You pin. Blue + You aims to strengthen the visual and communicative aspects of the police department.

“You are the reason why we do this each and every day,” she said to the students.

Students presented police officers and firefighters with small gifts, such as candy, then got to explore a fire truck, meet police dog Bronson and take a seat on a policeman’s motorcycle.

