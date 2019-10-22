 Skip to main content
Caitlin Loewe and Kat Grimmett pick flowers.

Sarasota schools celebrate farm to school month

Flowers are one of the many crops at the farm.

Kate Traugott adds popcorn to the basket.

Skylar Farnsworth and Carrie McDonald tend to the tomatoes.

Okra, popcorn, roselle and pumpkins are a few of the crops that grow on the farm.

Adriana Romero and Nury Dominguez pour soil into a new planting box.

Kate Traugott is the farm liaison for Sarasota schools farm to school program.

Kat Grimmett picks flowers from the garden.

Farm to School is an initiative from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

When Sarasota students take a bite out of a fresh fig or a mango, they know the two fruits weren't grown thousands of miles away.

They were grown on a five-acre farm right off McIntosh Road in Sarasota. 

The Sarasota Farm to School program is part of an initiative headed by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, with a goal to increase Florida-grown products served in schools and offer healthier options for students.

"Our goal is to get the food that we produce here in as many hands and mouths as possible," said Sara Dan, director of food services and a registered dietitian.

In addition to nutritional value, the program offers educational value as well allowing students to get involved with the agricultural side of working in the gardens. 

The farm, at McIntosh Middle School, is managed by Suncoast Technical College and students from the program come out each Monday to harvest produce that will eventually go to 67 Sarasota County cafeterias. 

For now, the farm is in its first growing season. Crops that were planted in May are just starting to be harvested, according to Carrie McDonald, the Farm to School program coordinator. The farm is filled with a fruit tree forest, dragonfruit trellises, and a three daughters grove made up of squash, sunflowers and corn, among other crops. 

Outside of the farm, students are engaging in taste tests with produce from the gardens. They've already gone through sessions with carambola and figs –– two foods that many students have yet to try in their lives. It's through these tasting sessions that students and the farmers can get a feel for what crops should populate the farm.

"We try to have fun with the kids and should them that we're all in this together," said KateTraugott, Farm to School liaison. "Even if we're just slinging dirt around we try to have fun with it."

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

