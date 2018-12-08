Sarasota sails through the boat parade

Susan Most can't believe her sister, Linda Lewis, is finally in Sarasota.

Most, Lewis and Darlene Enders are sisters from Michigan who haven't lived near each other in 30 years. Most and Enders have lived in the Sarasota area for years, so when Lewis and her daughter Keena Oatley moved down, they knew they wanted to go to the Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade when the time rolled around.

All three sisters were in attendance at Bayfront Park when the boats sailed through the marina on Dec. 8. Many of the boats played Christmas carols and boat riders danced for the hundreds of attendees that crowd the park and marina.