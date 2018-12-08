 Skip to main content
Boats were prepared for the parade in the marina by the Marina Jack restaurant.

Sarasota sails through the boat parade

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 |

Boats were prepared for the parade in the marina by the Marina Jack restaurant.

Kim Vanderploeg

Leann Alrdrigde and Gail Moszkiewicz

Susan Most, Martha Miller, Darlene Enders, Kevin Most, Keena Oatley and Linda Lewis

Someone dressed as the Grinch, riding around playing Christmas carols on a jetski.

Jenny Agnelli, Christine Chase, Peggy White and Wally Koziarksi

The Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol corralled the boats before the parade.

Even boats that weren't in the parade got in the spirit, like this docked sailboat.

Boats ranged in size, from three decks to speedboats.

Hundson Turek and Anastasia Stefanou

Hudson Turek recorded the parade on his mom's phone, Anastasia Stefanou.

Peggy White watched the parade.

The decorations on the floats got pretty crazy.

The boats took it upon themselves to play Christmas music to hype up the crowd.

Even if your boat is something you live on, like this houseboat, you can still enter the parade.

The 33rd annual holiday boat parade brought a floating light-up party through the bay.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Susan Most can't believe her sister, Linda Lewis, is finally in Sarasota.

Most, Lewis and Darlene Enders are sisters from Michigan who haven't lived near each other in 30 years. Most and Enders have lived in the Sarasota area for years, so when Lewis and her daughter Keena Oatley moved down, they knew they wanted to go to the Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade when the time rolled around.

All three sisters were in attendance at Bayfront Park when the boats sailed through the marina on Dec. 8. Many of the boats played Christmas carols and boat riders danced for the hundreds of attendees that crowd the park and marina. 

Related Stories

