Sailors junior quarterback Vincent Parisi warms up on the sideline. He threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to August Drews in the third quarter.

Sailors football drops anchor on Titusville

Sailors junior quarterback Vincent Parisi warms up on the sideline. He threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to August Drews in the third quarter.

Sailors senior tight end August Drews (21) races into the end zone as senior wideout Ke'Andre Collins (4) celebrates.

Sailors senior tight end August Drews (21) races into the end zone as senior wideout Ke'Andre Collins (4) celebrates.

Sailors senior Gabe Elliott (42) leads the charge against a Titusville running back.

Sailors senior Gabe Elliott (42) leads the charge against a Titusville running back.

Sailors junior quarterback Vincent Parisi run for a first down.

Sailors junior quarterback Vincent Parisi run for a first down.

Sailors senior running back Brian Battie is hoisted in the air by senior guard Mac Mitchell after a touchdown.

Sailors senior running back Brian Battie is hoisted in the air by senior guard Mac Mitchell after a touchdown.

Sailors junior Kyle Manitz tiptoes the sideline on a run.

Sailors junior Kyle Manitz tiptoes the sideline on a run.

Sailors seniors Thomas Pack, McKeyvion Cain and Jacob Carnes celebrate after a Pack touchdown run.

Sailors seniors Thomas Pack, McKeyvion Cain and Jacob Carnes celebrate after a Pack touchdown run.

Sarasota junior cornerback Spencer Brannen breaks up a Titusville pass.

Sarasota junior cornerback Spencer Brannen breaks up a Titusville pass.

Sarasota senior wideout Ke'Andre Collins bursts through the Bulldogs' defense for a touchdown.

Sarasota senior wideout Ke'Andre Collins bursts through the Bulldogs' defense for a touchdown.

The Sailors mascots were constantly celebrating on Friday night.

The Sailors mascots were constantly celebrating on Friday night.

Sailors junior Kyle Manitz hurdles a Titusville defender.

Sailors junior Kyle Manitz hurdles a Titusville defender.

Sailors senior McKeyvion Cain dances off the field after the 75-0 win.

Sailors senior McKeyvion Cain dances off the field after the 75-0 win.

Sailors coach Spencer Hodges talks to his team after the 75-0 win.

Sailors coach Spencer Hodges talks to his team after the 75-0 win.

Sarasota High puts up historic numbers to move to 4-0.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Sarasota High coach Spencer Hodges has never won by 75 points at the high school level.

Before Friday night, anyway. 

In that and other ways, the Sailors' home win against Titusville High — 75-0 — made history. It is the first time in 15 years that the Sailors have started 4-0, Hodges said. It also doubles their win total from last season. Hodges said it is not lost on him that Sarasota was in Titusville's position not long ago, a program used for team's Homecoming games and having to deal with weekly beatdowns. If there was any question left, Friday night answered it: Those days are now gone. 

How did 75-0 happen? It started with a Brian Battie goal line touchdown run on the Sailors' first possession. Jason Scott would intercept a Titusville pass to get the ball back, then Battie would add a 10-yard touchdown (and Tyler Hill would succeed on a two-point conversion attempt). After a Titusville punt, another Battie touchdown and another Hill conversion — this time a pass to August Drews — made it 23-0. On the ensuing Titusville possession, junior linebacker Terrell Pack nabbed a 40-yard pick six. A Travis Tobey conversion made the score 31-0. 

Then the first quarter ended. 

Battie would finish with four touchdowns. The Sailors defense forced five Titusville turnovers, including three pick sixes — two from senior cornerback Blaise Freeman. 

The Sailors will face their toughest test of the season thus far next week against Port Charlotte High (3-1). 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

