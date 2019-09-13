Sailors football drops anchor on Titusville

Sarasota High coach Spencer Hodges has never won by 75 points at the high school level.

Before Friday night, anyway.

In that and other ways, the Sailors' home win against Titusville High — 75-0 — made history. It is the first time in 15 years that the Sailors have started 4-0, Hodges said. It also doubles their win total from last season. Hodges said it is not lost on him that Sarasota was in Titusville's position not long ago, a program used for team's Homecoming games and having to deal with weekly beatdowns. If there was any question left, Friday night answered it: Those days are now gone.

How did 75-0 happen? It started with a Brian Battie goal line touchdown run on the Sailors' first possession. Jason Scott would intercept a Titusville pass to get the ball back, then Battie would add a 10-yard touchdown (and Tyler Hill would succeed on a two-point conversion attempt). After a Titusville punt, another Battie touchdown and another Hill conversion — this time a pass to August Drews — made it 23-0. On the ensuing Titusville possession, junior linebacker Terrell Pack nabbed a 40-yard pick six. A Travis Tobey conversion made the score 31-0.

Then the first quarter ended.

Battie would finish with four touchdowns. The Sailors defense forced five Titusville turnovers, including three pick sixes — two from senior cornerback Blaise Freeman.

The Sailors will face their toughest test of the season thus far next week against Port Charlotte High (3-1).